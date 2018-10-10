Oklahoma Texas football
Buy Now

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has come into his own for the ninth-ranked Longhorns, accounting for five touchdowns in last week’s win over Oklahoma.

 Associated Press — Roger Steinman

Nobody is ready to proclaim that the Texas Longhorns have returned to the national powerhouse they were at the height of the Mack Brown era, but there’s little question that second-year coach Tom Herman has them back on the right track.

After dropping a season-opening 34-29 loss to Maryland, the No. 9 Longhorns have reeled off five straight wins, including three over Top 25 teams.

The most impressive win came last week as they held on for a 48-45 win over Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. After giving up a 21-point lead, the Longhorns came back to win the game on Cameron Dicker’s 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining.

Now the Longhorns will try to keep their winning streak alive against Baylor, which has bowl aspirations after improving to 4-2 by winning last weekend’s 37-34 thriller over Kansas State.

Baylor (+14) at No. 9 Texas

Two legendary Austin high school quarterbacks will renew their rivalry as former Lake Travis star Charlie Brewer starts for Baylor and former Westlake star Sam Ehlinger starts for Texas.

Ehlinger showed he’s coming into his own against the Sooners, as he passed for 314 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and three scores.

Brewer enjoyed a good afternoon against the Wildcats as he threw for 296 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a score.

This game will likely come down to whether Baylor’s defense can stop Texas’ running game. That’s going to be a tall order for a defense that allowed Kansas State 319 yards rushing last week.

Texas 42, Baylor 27

Texas Tech (+7) at TCU

This Thursday night game pits Texas Tech’s nation’s best offense against TCU’s Big 12-leading defense.

The biggest questions for both teams will be who will play quarterback. Texas Tech freshman sensation Alan Bowman suffered a collapsed lung in a loss to West Virginia two weeks ago. Though he’s returned to practice, it’s unclear whether he or junior McLane Carter will play.

TCU’s Shawn Robinson limped off with a shoulder injury in a 17-14 win over Iowa State, which means Michael Collins could see some time. But TCU’s defense should make the difference in this game.

TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Oklahoma State (-7) at Kansas State

After opening the Big 12 with three straight losses, Kansas State is in danger of not reaching a bowl for the first time in nine years.

Now 2-3 for the season, the Wildcats desperately need a win against a schizophrenic Oklahoma State squad that’s managed to lose home games to Iowa State and Texas Tech.

Kansas State nearly beat a hot Texas team in Manhattan before dropping a 19-14 decision two weeks ago. This time the Wildcats should pull off a win and pump some life into a fading season.

Kansas State 28, Oklahoma State 24

No. 6 West Virginia (-6) at Iowa State

Quarterback Will Grier got most of the preseason hype, but West Virginia has proven to be a good all-around team as it comes into the weekend with a 5-0 record.

The knock on the Mountaineers in the past was their defense wasn’t good enough to win big road games. But two weeks ago, they held off a powerful Texas Tech offense in a 42-34 win in Lubbock.

Iowa State has put its faith in Brock Purdy at quarterback, and the dual-threat quarterback helped the Cyclones take a 48-42 win at Oklahoma State. But Grier is the better gunslinger in this matchup.

West Virginia 45, Iowa State 35

No. 2 Georgia (-7.5) at No. 13 LSU

Since losing to Alabama in last year’s national championship game, Georgia has been on a mission to get back and win.

Nobody has gotten within 14 points of beating the Bulldogs this year as they’ve been outstanding on both sides of the ball.

LSU was humming along with a 5-0 record before dropping a 27-19 decision to Florida in the Swamp last week. This one should go down to the wire before Georgia’s superior talent wins out.

Georgia 31, LSU 28

Last week: 3-2 overall, 1-4 against the line

Season: 19-11 overall, 12-18 against the line

Tags

Don't Miss...