Following road losses to No. 15 Texas and Nov. 12 West Virginia, Baylor couldn’t be happier to be back at McLane Stadium.
It will be Baylor’s first home game since a 37-34 win over Kansas State on Oct. 6.
Standing in Baylor’s way will be an enigmatic Oklahoma State team that’s baffled anybody who has tried to predict its destiny from week to week.
The Cowboys managed to lose home games to Texas Tech and Iowa State, but pulled off an impressive 38-35 win over then-No. 6 Texas in Stillwater last weekend.
With four games remaining, the Bears need two more wins to become bowl eligible. A win over the Cowboys would go a long way toward any postseason dreams
Oklahoma State (-8) at Baylor
For the Bears to have any shot of beating the Cowboys, they will have to play much better in every phase of the game than in last Thursday’s 58-14 loss at West Virginia.
Quarterback Charlie Brewer is under concussion protocol, which means graduate transfer Jalan McClendon could start his first game.
Regardless of who plays quarterback, the Bears will likely be able to score. But can they score enough to beat a revitalized Oklahoma State squad that features such offensive talents as quarterback Taylor Cornelius, running back Justice Hill and wide receiver Tylan Wallace?
That’s going to be difficult.
Oklahoma State 45, Baylor 35
No. 12 West Virginia (+2) at No. 15 Texas
With at least a shot to make the College Football Playoff, Texas saw that hope die with its loss to Oklahoma State.
The Mountaineers can still make the CFP, but must beat the Longhorns and then Oklahoma in the regular season finale on Nov. 23.
Will Grier was exceptional against the Bears as he threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns. But the Mountaineers won’t establish a good enough running game to balance their offense against a good Texas defense.
Texas 31, West Virginia 24
No. 7 Oklahoma (-10) at Texas Tech
Oklahoma has always had a tough time winning in Lubbock, and this game should be no exception.
It will certainly be a shootout with Heisman Trophy candidate Kyler Murray matched against Texas Tech freshman Alan Bowman.
Neither team possesses a strong defense, so it could come down to who scores last. The Sooners should escape with a win but their offense better be at its best.
Oklahoma 45, Texas Tech 38
Kansas State (+8) at TCU
What looked like a good matchup at the start of the year has devolved into a low-profile game between two underachieving teams.
In a league dominated by dynamic offenses, Kansas State ranks last in Big 12 games with a 19.8 scoring average while TCU is tied with Kansas for eighth with 20 per game.
Last weekend’s loss to the Jayhawks was one of the low points in coach Gary’s Patterson’s great career at TCU. The Wildcats were blown off the map by Oklahoma in a 51-14 loss.
This could be some pretty ugly football
TCU 28, Kansas State 24
No. 1 Alabama (-14) at No. 4 LSU
In one of the premiere games of the season, unbeaten Alabama might finally get tested by a strong LSU team that’s surpassed most people’s expectations.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the Heisman favorite at this point of the season, but a loss to LSU would damage his chances.
While it’s never easy for any team to win in Baton Rouge, Alabama isn’t any team. Expect the Tide to keep rolling and for Tagovailoa to remain No. 1 in the Heisman race.
Alabama 37, LSU 21
Last week: 3-2 overall, 4-1 against the line
Season: 24-16 overall, 18-22 against the line