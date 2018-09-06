Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s message is clear: Be tougher, more physical.
After watching Baylor’s defense expose its vulnerabilities in a 55-27 win over Abilene Christian last weekend, he wants to see his players come out more aggressive and show a tougher attitude.
Rhule also remembers how physical UTSA played in last year’s 17-10 win over the Bears at McLane Stadium.
“Last year they out-toughed us and they were the type of team I respected and liked,” Rhule said. “We have worked really hard to become a team with that type of brand. I’m ready to go down there to play a team that’s physical and a good team.”
Baylor (-14.5) at UTSA
Baylor and UTSA had completely different opening game experiences as the Bears romped past Abilene Christian and the Roadrunners were on the wrong end of a 49-7 loss to Arizona State.
But Rhule won’t be fooled by the differences in scores. He expects the Roadrunners to play the same tough brand of football that made the difference in a win over Baylor last year. The challenge for Baylor is to respond with physical play of its own.
Rhule will continue to shuffle quarterbacks Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon, but the difference might come down to how effectively JaMycal Hasty and John Lovett run the ball after they both surpassed 100 yards in the opener.
Baylor 35, UTSA 21
No. 16 TCU (-22) at SMU
The Horned Frogs had no problem putting away Southern in a 55-7 season opening win. But the biggest question is how bad is SMU?
With Mason Fine passing for 444 yards and three touchdowns, North Texas pounded the Mustangs, 46-23, in the season opener. Though former Midway star Ben Hicks had a solid performance with 252 yards passing and two touchdowns, he was sacked four times as SMU’s offense produced just 256 yards.
TCU’s defense looked as good as ever against Southern and quarterback Shawn Robinson enjoyed a solid game. This Metroplex rivalry could be decided quickly.
TCU 42, SMU 14
No. 18 Mississippi State (-9.5) at Kansas State
Kansas State needed to score the last 15 points in the fourth quarter to overcome upset minded South Dakota State, 27-24, in the season opener.
Neither Wildcats quarterback Alex Delton nor Skylar Thompson was impressive, but Kansas State coach Bill Snyder plans to use them both again. Alex Barnes highlighted Kansas State’s offense with 103 yards rushing.
Mississippi State’s defense dominated in a 63-6 win over SFA, but the offense was inconsistent. The Bulldogs might be too big of a test for a Kansas State team trying to find its footing.
Mississippi State 27, Kansas State 21
UCLA (+30.5) at #6 Oklahoma
Oklahoma isn’t ready to predict Kyler Murray as Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy successor, but he certainly delivered a powerful performance in a 63-14 season opening win over Florida Atlantic.
Murray hit nine of 11 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns before Austin Kendall and Tanner Mordecai took the rest of the snaps for the Sooners.
Rodney Anderson rushed for 100 yards and two scores on just five carries. None of this is good news for UCLA, which opened with a 26-17 home loss to Cincinnati.
Oklahoma 45, UCLA 10
No. 2 Clemson (-11.5) at Texas A&M
The Jimbo Fisher era got off to a promising start as the Aggies blew away Northwestern State, 59-7.
But now comes the real stuff as No. 2 Clemson struts into College Station. ESPN GameDay will be on hand to see the highest ranked nonconference opponent to ever play Texas A&M at home.
Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams busted loose for 240 yards and three touchdowns against Northwestern State, but he won’t have many holes to run through against the best defensive line in college football.
Clemson 31, Texas A&M 17
