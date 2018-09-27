Last weekend, Baylor showed it could play a complete game in its 26-7 win over Kansas as the offense and defense both delivered strong performances.
But Kansas clearly isn’t Oklahoma, and the Bears won’t be at McLane Stadium.
The Bears will face the No. 6 Sooners in Norman, a place where they’ve gone 1-12. Their only win came in 2014 at the height of the Art Briles era when Baylor won its second straight Big 12 championship.
Baylor (+23.5) at No. 6 Oklahoma
The high rolling Sooners showed they could be vulnerable when Army took them into overtime last weekend before Oklahoma prevailed with a 28-21 win.
The Black Knights’ triple-option attack kept Oklahoma off the field as Army kept the ball for more than 44 minutes in regulation. They rushed for 339 yards on a whopping 78 carries while throwing just nine passes.
Unless Baylor coach Matt Rhule can install a wishbone offense in a matter of days, the Sooners probably won't have to sweat this one out.
Oklahoma 42, Baylor 17
No. 12 West Virginia (-4) at No. 25 Texas Tech
Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury came into the season on the hot seat, but job insecurity will fade away fast if he keeps delivering wins like last weekend’s impressive 41-17 decision over then-No. 15 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
Not only was freshman quarterback Alan Bowman outstanding as he passed for 397 yards and two touchdowns, Texas Tech’s defense made a lot of big plays against an explosive Cowboys’ attack.
The Mountaineers dominated Kansas State, 35-6, last weekend in Morgantown, but they’ll be tested by resurgent Texas Tech.
Texas Tech 35, West Virginia 31
Oklahoma State (-18.5) at Kansas
The Cowboys have to be seething after their home loss to Texas Tech.
For teams looking to right the ship, Kansas has traditionally been the sacrificial lamb. But the Jayhawks have shown some signs for improvement this year, especially with their 55-14 thrashing of Rutgers in their last game in Lawrence two weeks ago.
Baylor proved at least one thing in its 26-7 win over the Jayhawks last weekend. Stop dynamic running back Pooka Williams and Kansas will become very one-dimensional.
Oklahoma State 35, Kansas 21
No. 18 Texas (-9) at Kansas State
While Texas’ 37-14 win over USC two weeks ago was a positive sign, a 31-16 win over TCU was a much better indication of the direction the Longhorns want to head.
Scoring the game’s final three touchdowns, Texas beat the Horned Frogs for the first time since 2013. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns while the Texas defense intercepted TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson twice.
The Wildcats haven’t shown a lot this year, and will have a hard time beating the Longhorns, even in Manhattan where they've owned Texas.
Texas 28, Kansas State 17
No. 4 Ohio State (-4) at No. 9 Penn State
After a three-game suspension, Urban Meyer was back on the sideline for the Buckeyes’ 49-6 pounding of Tulane last weekend.
Ohio State is going to need every weapon in its arsenal to go on the road and beat a Penn State squad that’s been highly impressive in its four wins.
The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are the nation’s top two scoring teams, averaging 55.5 and 54.5 points respectively. With Miles Sanders leading the rushing attack and Trace McSorley heading the passing game, Penn State should prevail at home.
Penn State 42, Ohio State 38
Last week: 3-2 overall, 3-2 against the line
Season: 13-7 overall, 9-11 against the line