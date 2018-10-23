West Virginia Baylor Football
Baylor’s trips to Morgantown have always been entertaining but never successful.

The Bears’ first game at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2012 was one of the most prolific Big 12 shootouts of all time as West Virginia pulled out a 70-63 win.

In 2014, the Bears lost just one game en route to the Big 12 championship. That loss was in Morgantown, where the Bears were penalized into oblivion in a 41-27 loss.

Two years ago, the Bears played their closest game in Morgantown when they dropped a 24-21 decision on a frigid day.

Can the Bears break the drought Thursday in a nationally televised game on FS1? The odds certainly aren’t with them against a dynamic West Virginia squad.

Baylor (+14) at No. 14 West Virginia

The Bears showed a lot of heart in a 23-17 loss to Texas two weeks ago in Austin when they were sitting at the Longhorns’ doorstep in the final seconds. Baylor couldn’t pull off the upset but proved it could play with a Top 25 team on the road.

West Virginia should be energized after suffering its first loss of the season in a 30-14 setback to Iowa State in Ames. The Mountaineers’ normally explosive offense was held to 152 yards as the Cyclones sacked quarterback Will Grier seven times.

It’s difficult making the long trip to Morgantown under any circumstances, but playing against a fired-up West Virginia team will make it doubly difficult.

West Virginia 45, Baylor 27

Texas Tech (+4) at Iowa State

Iowa State lost three of its first four games, but has looked a lot more energetic in winning the last two games over Oklahoma State and then-No. 6 West Virginia.

Freshman Brock Purdy stepped in at starting quarterback and passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-14 win over the Mountaineers. The Cyclones’ defense was exceptional by allowing just 152 yards.

Revitalized Texas Tech is also on a two-game winning streak, but it will be tough to win in Ames.

Iowa State 35, Texas Tech 28

TCU (-14.5) at Kansas

TCU’s offense got a shot in the arm when sophomore Michael Collins replaced struggling Shawn Robinson at quarterback and threw for 142 yards in last weekend’s 52-27 loss to Oklahoma.

The Horned Frogs have dropped their last two games to fall to 1-3 in Big 12 play, but Kansas is keeping its bottom feeder tradition alive by going 0-4 in league games.

Fourth-year Kansas coach David Beaty’s job status has reached the critical stage, and he won’t likely help his cause against the Horned Frogs.

TCU 30, Kansas 17

Kansas State (+23) at No. 8 Oklahoma

After three Big 12 losses, Kansas State finally broke through with a 31-12 win over Oklahoma State in Manhattan in its last game.

But Oklahoma will be a much more difficult task for the Wildcats in Norman. Nobody has figured out a way to contain Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray, who leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency as he’s thrown for 1,986 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

The Sooners’ defense still has a lot to prove after Mike Stoops was fired, but stopping Kansas State should be no problem.

Oklahoma 49, Kansas State 14

No. 6 Texas (-2.5) at Oklahoma State

Texas showed it could be vulnerable when quarterback Sam Ehlinger went out with a first-quarter shoulder injury against Baylor.

The Longhorns hung on for a 23-17 win over the Bears two weeks ago, but Shane Buechele was no match for Ehlinger. Whether Ehlinger will be ready to play Saturday remains to be seen, but the Longhorns certainly need him.

Oklahoma State has been one of the Big 12’s most disappointing teams and has been particularly vulnerable at home. That shouldn’t change in this critical game for the Longhorns.

Texas 21, Oklahoma State 17

Season: 21-14 overall, 14-21 against the line

