Kansas has been the Big 12’s doormat for most of the last decade, but it would be foolish to think these are the same old Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks appeared headed for another dismal season when they opened with a 26-23 loss to Nicholls State. But they rebounded with a 31-7 win over Central Michigan before last weekend’s tour de force 55-14 thrashing of Rutgers.

Baylor will likely have its hands full when it opens the Big 12 against Kansas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Jayhawks’ defense has been the best statistically in the Big 12, and has been incredibly opportunistic by collecting seven interceptions and six fumble recoveries.

The Bears have been anything but opportunistic, but this would be a good time to start.

Kansas (+7.5) at Baylor

Baylor seemed to sleepwalk through the first half against Duke last week as it fell behind 23-0 and heard boos from the home fans just before halftime.

Though the Bears played much better in the second half of their 40-27 loss, they dug such a big hole that they couldn’t climb out.

Baylor knows it must get off to a more energetic start against the Jayhawks or it could be another dismal Saturday. Both the offensive and defensive lines must play at a higher level to escape another home loss.

Baylor 27, Kansas 24

No. 17 TCU (-3) at Texas

Though the Longhorns haven’t been anything near a championship level team the last few years, they’ve usually managed to pull off one impressive win each season.

That came last week when the Longhorns romped to a 37-14 win over a USC program that has seen better days.

They’ll come back to earth Saturday against TCU, which stuck with No. 4 Ohio State for most of last weekend’s game before finishing with a 40-28 loss.

TCU 27, Texas 21

Texas Tech (+14) at No. 15 Oklahoma State

Underrated at the start of the season, Oklahoma State is showing that it’s one of the Big 12’s best teams. In last weekend’s 44-21 win over Boise State, Taylor Cornelius threw for 243 yards and a touchdown while Justice Hill picked up 123 yards rushing and scored a touchdown.

Texas Tech freshman Alan Bowman has been the Big 12’s most productive passer as he’s thrown for 1,160 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions in the Red Raiders’ 2-1 start.

But Bowman can’t make up for a defense that still can’t stop good teams.

Oklahoma State, 49, Texas Tech 38

Kansas State (+16) at No. 12 West Virginia

West Virginia can’t wait to play after last week’s game against North Carolina State in Raleigh was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

Whether the Mountaineers will look rusty or rested remains to be seen, but they’re a much better football team than Kansas State. The Wildcats rolled to a 41-17 win over UTSA last week in Manhattan, but facing quarterback Will Grier and the rest of the Mountaineers’ explosive offense will be too much to handle.

West Virginia 42, Kansas State 24

No. 22 Texas A&M (+26.5) at No. 1 Alabama

The Aggies dropped a 28-26 decision to No. 3 Clemson two weeks ago in College Station, but they certainly gained a lot of respect after taking such a powerhouse to the wire.

Playing in Tuscaloosa against No. 1 Alabama will be an entirely different scenario.

Alabama has outscored its three opponents by a combined 170-28, including a 62-7 romp over Mississippi last week in the SEC opener.

This will be first-year Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s first SEC game, and he said he’d go Vegan for a year if it meant beating the Crimson Tide. Fisher might as well order up a plate of ribs after the game.

Alabama 42, Texas A&M 24

Last week: 3-2 overall, 2-3 against the line

Season: 10-5 overall, 6-9 against the line

