John Werner
Get email notifications on John Werner daily!
Whenever John Werner posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Kansas has been the Big 12’s doormat for most of the last decade, but it would be foolish to think these are the same old Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks appeared headed for another dismal season when they opened with a 26-23 loss to Nicholls State. But they rebounded with a 31-7 win over Central Michigan before last weekend’s tour de force 55-14 thrashing of Rutgers.
Baylor will likely have its hands full when it opens the Big 12 against Kansas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Jayhawks’ defense has been the best statistically in the Big 12, and has been incredibly opportunistic by collecting seven interceptions and six fumble recoveries.
The Bears have been anything but opportunistic, but this would be a good time to start.
Kansas (+7.5) at Baylor
Baylor seemed to sleepwalk through the first half against Duke last week as it fell behind 23-0 and heard boos from the home fans just before halftime.
Though the Bears played much better in the second half of their 40-27 loss, they dug such a big hole that they couldn’t climb out.
Baylor knows it must get off to a more energetic start against the Jayhawks or it could be another dismal Saturday. Both the offensive and defensive lines must play at a higher level to escape another home loss.
Baylor 27, Kansas 24
No. 17 TCU (-3) at Texas
Though the Longhorns haven’t been anything near a championship level team the last few years, they’ve usually managed to pull off one impressive win each season.
That came last week when the Longhorns romped to a 37-14 win over a USC program that has seen better days.
They’ll come back to earth Saturday against TCU, which stuck with No. 4 Ohio State for most of last weekend’s game before finishing with a 40-28 loss.
TCU 27, Texas 21
Texas Tech (+14) at No. 15 Oklahoma State
Underrated at the start of the season, Oklahoma State is showing that it’s one of the Big 12’s best teams. In last weekend’s 44-21 win over Boise State, Taylor Cornelius threw for 243 yards and a touchdown while Justice Hill picked up 123 yards rushing and scored a touchdown.
Texas Tech freshman Alan Bowman has been the Big 12’s most productive passer as he’s thrown for 1,160 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions in the Red Raiders’ 2-1 start.
But Bowman can’t make up for a defense that still can’t stop good teams.
Oklahoma State, 49, Texas Tech 38
Kansas State (+16) at No. 12 West Virginia
West Virginia can’t wait to play after last week’s game against North Carolina State in Raleigh was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
Whether the Mountaineers will look rusty or rested remains to be seen, but they’re a much better football team than Kansas State. The Wildcats rolled to a 41-17 win over UTSA last week in Manhattan, but facing quarterback Will Grier and the rest of the Mountaineers’ explosive offense will be too much to handle.
West Virginia 42, Kansas State 24
No. 22 Texas A&M (+26.5) at No. 1 Alabama
The Aggies dropped a 28-26 decision to No. 3 Clemson two weeks ago in College Station, but they certainly gained a lot of respect after taking such a powerhouse to the wire.
Playing in Tuscaloosa against No. 1 Alabama will be an entirely different scenario.
Alabama has outscored its three opponents by a combined 170-28, including a 62-7 romp over Mississippi last week in the SEC opener.
This will be first-year Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s first SEC game, and he said he’d go Vegan for a year if it meant beating the Crimson Tide. Fisher might as well order up a plate of ribs after the game.
Alabama 42, Texas A&M 24
Last week: 3-2 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 10-5 overall, 6-9 against the line
Don't Miss...
It was exactly the kind of discouraging performance the Bears didn’t need heading into their Big 12 opener against a hot Kansas team.
To any Baylor fans who were holding off making Christmas plans in the hopes of a bowl game: your holidays will be free.
News and notes from the game including a flag-free performance from the Blue Devils, new reasons to hate Duke and more.
Who's on the Mount Rushmore of Big 12 teams? Where will Baylor find playmakers? Can OU be stopped?
- OU
- TCU
- Tech
- UT
- OSU
- W.Va.
- Iowa St.
- K-State
- Kansas
- A&M
- OU Football: This year's Oklahoma-Texas game draws a morning kickoff
- The Picker: Turnover chain imitators have jumped the shark — and here's your can't-miss prediction
- OU football notebook: Number of snaps on offense could be a factor against Army
- OU Basketball: Sooners add to 2019 recruiting class with 6-7 power forward
- OU Football: How do you watch Saturday's pay-per-view game against Army?
- OU Football: That touchdown-making fullback on Stoops' first team now doing big things at North Texas
- Guerin Emig: Gracious Bedlam fans tweet at Michigan commit Dax Hill, restore some faith in the internet
- The Wednesday newsletter: The Mike Stoops questions are beginning after three games
- OU notebook: Staying upright is the OU’s biggest defensive challenge against Army
- OU football: Diminutive Marquise Brown is coming up big for Sooners
- TCU football vs. Texas Longhorns game: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction
- Potential top pick in 2019 NFL Draft had surgery after injury vs TCU at AT&T Stadium
- There are plenty tickets left for the TCU-Texas game. How much do they cost?
- Cousin of TCU guard survived the Parkland school shooting. ‘It felt like forever’
- TCU has absolutely owned Texas since entering the Big 12 — and the numbers prove it
- TCU’s ‘roster of rejects?’ C’mon, we should be better than this
- Texas ex admits adding TCU blew up on UT: ‘We’ve been getting our (bleep) whopped by TCU’
- TCU’s Gary Patterson fires back at analyst for ‘roster of rejects’ dig at Frogs
- This 4-star forward visited TCU last weekend. Where he’s expected to sign.
- TCU’s Chris Gaynor: O-line doesn’t want to be weak link
- Red Raiders defeat Baylor, 3-1, to start Big 12 play
- Big 12 Breakdown
- Allison White continues to dominate in sophomore season
- Mahomes, Crabtree, more shine in NFL spotlight
- Tech claims first runner up finish of season
- Red Raider offense overpowers Odessa College, 22-1
- Red Raiders set to begin conference play
- Tech claims doubles title at Racquet Club Invitational
- Red Raiders set to host Odessa College in fall opener
- Red Raiders close out 2018 Chowder Fest
- Bianca Turati falls in quaterfinals at ITF event
- On Second Thought Ep: 111: Ex LSU coach Les Miles on Texas-TCU, acclaimed author Michael MacCambridge
- Ready for Red River Showdown? Texas-Oklahoma kickoff time set for Oct. 6
- Longhorns volleyball survives Big 12 opener against Kansas State
- Texas women’s golf finishes fourth at ANNIKA Intercollegiate
- Bianca Turati makes quarterfinals of ITF event
- Texas women’s golf team in fifth at ANNIKA Intercollegiate
- Longhorns in the NFL: Week 2 highlighted by defense and special teams
- Whys of Texas: The big USC win means nothing if the Longhorns cannot continue upward
- Golden: A loss to TCU could still mean progress for Tom Herman and the Longhorns
- World's Best Oklahoma State Podcast (Ep. 3): OSU-Texas Tech preview and Dax Hill discussion
- The Picker: Turnover chain imitators have jumped the shark — and here's your can't-miss prediction
- OSU basketball player Michael Weathers suspended after grand larceny arrest
- OSU football: Taylor Cornelius goes up against the program he once rooted for when Oklahoma State plays Texas Tech
- OSU basketball: Class of 2019 guard Marcus Watson includes Oklahoma State in final four
- Guerin Emig: Gracious Bedlam fans tweet at Michigan commit Dax Hill, restore some faith in the internet
- The Wednesday newsletter, mailbag edition: Answering your questions on Oklahoma State football
- Oklahoma State soccer player Grace Yochum named Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Week
- Oklahoma State men's cross country moves up to No. 21 in national rankings
- Oklahoma State women's golf team moves into 10th place at ANNIKA Invitational
- HERTZEL COLUMN: Patience important to Grier, Mountaineers against Kansas State
- WVU coach, players eager to play after cancellation
- HERTZEL COLUMN: Sills family, football helped transform Bigelow’s life
- HERTZEL COLUMN: Strong pass defense should fortify WVU’s game against Kansas State
- Impactful wins, losses emerge as Big 12 play gets rolling
- WVU running back group a budding 4-headed monster
- HERTZEL COLUMN: Breaking down Heisman hopefuls
- HERTZEL COLUMN: It is time for Talley to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame
- HERTZEL COLUMN: Linebacking corps works through changes
- CFP debut was a game-changer for Big 12
- Ladies European Tour honors Celia Barquin Arozamena at golf tournament in her native Spain
- Peterson's Big 12 picks: Iowa State’s nation-worst rushing game is about to improve significantly
- What we know about the murder suspect in the Iowa State golf star's slaying
- Talk from teammate helps turn around Iowa State punter Corey Dunn's season
- Family of suspect in Celia Barquin Arozamena killing says 'we are mourning with you'
- Complete coverage of former Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena's slaying
- Celia Barquin Arozamena’s death shatters feeling of security while playing golf alone
- Celia Barquin Arozamena remembered by her former teammates, boyfriend for her humor and wit
- Family 'heart-broken' over death of Iowa State golf star Celia Barquin Arozamena
- How Iowa State plans to honor slain Cyclones golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena
- Junior K-State LB Justin Hughes making strides; Elijah Sullivan 'should' play Saturday
- K-State’s win streak ends in 3-2 loss to No. 5 Texas
- Lynch loves to 'get some hitting in'
- Snyder's frustrations with fumbles 'immense'
- K-State roundup: Madness in Manhattan time announced; volleyball earns accolades
- Game time set for K-State/Texas
- Bill Snyder: K-State backups must do more
- Wildcats down 2 defenders in secondary
- K-State men's and women's golf teams in action
- Kansas State soccer beats Tulsa 3-0 Sunday
- Former FSHS standouts continue to lead KU defense
- Pooka Williams rated 3rd-best true freshman in FBS
- Can KU football lay another streak to rest?
- Defensive takeaways fueling KU football's confidence
- Tom Keegan: Pooka Williams as flexbone QB?
- KU volleyball defeats Drake to wrap up nonconference play
- Tom Keegan: Azur Kamara grateful for journey from African soccer player to Kansas football player
- 'Little sprain' won't keep KU defensive tackle Daniel Wise out of lineup
- Peyton Bender will remain KU's starting QB at Baylor
- Beaty: Pooka Williams' eligibility issue 'behind me until somebody tells me different'
- Texas A&M defense to face higher-flying Alabama offense
- Texas A&M volleyball team rallies in second set, sweeps Arkansas
- Texas A&M women's tennis team to open season in Fort Worth this week
- No. 2 Aggie soccer team to hit road to face Razorbacks
- All of Texas A&M men’s basketball team's SEC games to be televised in 2019
- Texas A&M volleyball to open SEC play tonight at home
- Texas A&M reveals full 2019 football schedule with SEC games
- Four Aggie swimmers named to US national teams
- Aggie women's golf team loses to Badgers 3-2
- Texas A&M's Addie McCain named to national team of week
Find a local business
Don't Miss...
The explosive findings of the Pepper Hamilton investigation of Baylor University’s response to sexual violence were “orchestrated” and “staged to achieve desired results” of punishing university president Ken Starr, Coach Art Briles and Athletic Director Ian McCaw, a Baylor regent asserts in…
It was exactly the kind of discouraging performance the Bears didn’t need heading into their Big 12 opener against a hot Kansas team.