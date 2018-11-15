It’s never a congenial atmosphere when Baylor faces TCU.
Emotions are always at a fever pitch, which sometimes lead to extracurricular activities beyond the rules of the game.
In TCU’s 45-22 win over the Bears last year in Fort Worth, players from both teams were ejected for fighting.
Both the Bears and Horned Frogs are battling for bowl eligibility, which should translate into a tense, high-spirited showdown Saturday at McLane Stadium.
CU (+2) at Baylor
Despite last week’s 47-10 thrashing by No. 7 West Virginia, TCU still possesses one of the best defenses in the Big 12 by allowing 26 points per game.
But the biggest problem all year has been an unproductive offense that’s averaging just 24.9 points. Though Michael Collins originally gave TCU a boost when he replaced Shawn Robinson at quarterback, the Horned Frogs’ offense has averaged just 12 points the last two weeks.
Baylor’s defense showed some good signs in last week’s 28-14 loss to Iowa State in Ames. With Charlie Brewer back at quarterback after missing the last 5:51 of last week’s game following a disqualification, Baylor’s offense should be good enough to nail down the sixth win necessary for bowl eligibility.
Baylor 28, TCU 21
No. 7 West Virginia (-5) at Oklahoma State
The Mountaineers have a straight shot at the Big 12 championship game as they try to win their fourth straight game.
Oklahoma State is trending the other way with two straight losses, including last week’s 47-46 nailbiter against Oklahoma.
The Cowboys have been unusually vulnerable at home where they’ve gone 1-2 in the Big 12. With Will Grier continuing his prolific passing, the Mountaineers should be able to pull this one out.
West Virginia 42, Oklahoma State 35
Texas Tech (-6) at Kansas State
After jumping off to a 5-2 start, the Red Raiders have lost their last three games, including home losses to Oklahoma and Texas.
Kansas State snapped a two-game losing streak with its 21-17 win over Kansas. But the Wildcats have struggled offensively most of the season and will have difficulty matching a prolific Texas Tech offense even though quarterback Alan Bowman is doubtful for the game as he still recovers from a collapsed lung.
Texas Tech 35, Kansas State 24
Kansas (+35.5) at No. 6 Oklahoma
With their eyes on the Big 12 championship game, it’s a foregone conclusion that the Sooners will stomp a Kansas team with a lame duck coach in David Beaty.
The only question will be how long quarterback Kyler Murray will play. Odds are he’ll be resting on the bench by the start of the fourth quarter if not sooner.
If this was a six-man football game, the Sooners might “45” the Jayhawks by halftime.
Oklahoma 56, Kansas 17
No. 18 Iowa State (+2.5) at No. 13 Texas
This is easily the most high profile game of the weekend as Iowa State will try to extend its Big 12-best five-game winning streak.
The Cyclones will be without leading rusher David Montgomery in the first half after he was disqualified in the second half of last week’s game for fighting against Baylor.
The Longhorns have been on a roller coaster this season, but they’ll be tough to beat at home after beating the Red Raiders in Lubbock last weekend.
Texas 31, Iowa State 27
Last week: 4-1 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 31-19 overall, 23-27 against the line