Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims (right) catches a pass over Texas Tech defensive back Damarcus Fields in last year’s game in Arlington.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Maybe it’s the adrenaline boost from playing at JerryWorld, but the recent Baylor-Texas Tech games have been some of the liveliest in the history of the series.

With extraordinary quarterbacks like Robert Griffin III and Patrick Mahomes taking center stage, the Bears and Red Raiders have combined for an average of 92 points in the last seven games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Saturday’s game might break tradition and produce fewer points due to Texas Tech’s injury-riddled quarterback situation. Baylor’s offense has scored just 23 points in the last two weeks, both losses for the Bears in games against Iowa State and TCU.

This game will be the last between the two teams at AT&T Stadium for the foreseeable future. They’re moving back to campus sites beginning in 2019 in Waco, so they’d like to finish off their Arlington residency with a memorable game.

Baylor (+6.5) vs. Texas Tech, in Arlington

It will be interesting to see who starts at quarterback for the Red Raiders since Alan Bowman has been out with a collapsed lung and Jett Duffey and McLane Carter are dealing with injuries. If none of that trio can play, Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury might be forced to play little-used sophomore Colt Garrett at quarterback.

The Red Raiders didn’t hit double-digit points for the first time this season in last week’s 21-6 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan.

The Bears have struggled through their own problems as the offensive line has been unable to adequately protect quarterback Charlie Brewer or pave the way for a consistent running game.

But it’s better to have one healthy quarterback than three unhealthy ones.

Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24

No. 11 Texas (-15) at Kansas

Texas is still battling to make the Big 12 championship game while the Jayhawks will play their last game under lame-duck coach David Beaty.

Kansas showed some fight in last week’s 55-40 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma due to the eye-popping performance of freshman Pooka Williams, who rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries and also threw a 9-yard touchdown pass.

The Longhorns haven’t forgotten their loss to Kansas in Lawrence two years ago that spelled the end of Charlie Strong’s three-year tenure. They won’t fall into that trap this time.

Texas 31, Kansas 21

No. 6 Oklahoma (-1) at No. 12 West Virginia

This is one of the premier matchups in the country, featuring Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier.

The Sooners are the Big 12’s last remaining hope for a College Football Playoff team, but they need teams ahead of them to lose.

It might be academic anyway since Oklahoma’s porous defense hasn’t played much better since the firing defensive coordinator Mike Stoops after a 48-45 loss to Texas on Oct. 6. Trying to stop Grier in his last home game for the Mountaineers won’t be easy.

West Virginia 45, Oklahoma 42

Kansas State (+13.5) at No. 25 Iowa State

There has been some speculation that 79-year-old Kansas State coach Bill Snyder will hang it up after this season, but that hasn’t come from him.

The Wildcats have struggled this year with a 5-6 record, but they can become bowl eligible with a win over the Cyclones.

That will be difficult at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are just too good on both sides of the ball to lose to the offensively challenged Wildcats.

Iowa State 27, Kansas State 10

Oklahoma State (-4.5) at TCU

The Cowboys have been as unruly as coach Mike Gundy’s mullet this year, losing to Texas Tech and Iowa State in Stillwater before coming back last week to pull off a 45-41 win over West Virginia in one of the most thrilling finishes of the year.

Taylor Cornelius was named national player of the week after throwing for 338 yards and five touchdowns against the Mountaineers.

TCU’s defense will present a much stiffer test, but the Horned Frogs offense can’t stay on the field with the explosive Cowboys.

Oklahoma State 31, TCU 17

Last week: 2-3 overall, 1-4 against the line

Season: 33-22 overall, 24-31 against the line

