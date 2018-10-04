Bill Snyder’s Kansas State teams have historically jelled into juggernauts as the season has progressed.
After opening the season with a 2-3 record, the Wildcats know they need to start making up some ground or miss reaching a bowl for the first time since 2009.
Coming off a 1-11 record in Matt Rhule’s first season, the Bears also still hold bowl aspirations. With a 3-2 record, the Bears need to beat the Wildcats at McLane Stadium since their next two games are on the road against No. 19 Texas on Oct. 13 and No. 9 West Virginia on Oct. 25.
While Texas-Oklahoma will draw the attention of most Big 12 fans, Baylor-Kansas State is a crucial game for both teams and should be evenly matched.
Kansas State (+5) at Baylor
Baylor could beat a lot of teams with an offense that produced 493 yards, 33 first downs and 33 points. But the Bears aren’t going to beat anybody when their defense allows 66 points like it did last weekend against No. 7 Oklahoma.
Baylor’s defense should play much better against Kansas State, which ranks ninth in scoring in the Big 12 with 19.6 points per game. With the Wildcats playing at a more deliberate tempo than Oklahoma, this should be a much lower-scoring game.
The Bears have won four of their last five games against the Wildcats at home, and should be able to squeeze out a win Saturday.
Baylor 24, Kansas State 21
No. 19 Texas (+7) at No. 7 Oklahoma
The Sooners showed how scary their offense can be at peak form as they rolled up 607 yards in their 66-33 win over the Bears.
Kyler Murray was sensational as he hit 17 of 21 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns. He’ll have a hard time matching those numbers against a strong Texas defense that ranks second in the Big 12 by allowing 333.2 yards and 19.8 points per game.
The Longhorns are still offensively challenged as they scored just one touchdown in last week’s 19-14 win over Kansas State in Manhattan. Such little offensive production isn’t going to cut it against powerful Oklahoma.
Oklahoma 31, Texas 21
Kansas (+28.5) at No. 9 West Virginia
Moving into the top 10 this week for the first time since 2012, the Mountaineers have a great shot to win their October games against Kansas, Iowa State and Baylor before hitting the crux of their schedule in November.
West Virginia showed it could win in a tough environment when it held on for a 42-34 decision in Lubbock, a week after the Red Raiders beat Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
The Jayhawks have certainly improved this season, but they won’t come close to a hot West Virginia squad that has Big 12 championship aspirations.
West Virginia 56, Kansas 17
Iowa State (+11) at Oklahoma State
Last week was chaotic for the Cowboys as receiver Jalen McCleskey announced he was transferring at the beginning of the week.
Despite the distractions, the Cowboys went on to beat Kansas, 48-28, in Lawrence.
Iowa State doesn’t look like the same team that surprised many people last year by going 8-5 and winning the Liberty Bowl with a 21-20 decision over hometown Memphis. They’ve been good defensively but are the Big 12’s worst offensive team while averaging 17.5 points per game.
After losing to Texas Tech two weeks ago in Stillwater, the Cowboys should be much more prepared at home this time.
Oklahoma State 31, Iowa State 17
No. 13 Kentucky (-6.5) at Texas A&M
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops has often been maligned by Sooners fans, but brother Mark Stoops is loved in Kentucky.
He’s transformed a traditional basketball school into Top 25 football team that’s off to a 5-0 start, including a 24-10 home win over South Carolina last weekend.
Beating the Aggies in College Station will be a whole different proposition. After losing to then-No. 4 Clemson and No. 1 Alabama, this should be the week when the Aggies break through with a win over a Top 25 team.
Texas A&M 28, Kentucky 20
Last week: 3-2 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 16-9 overall, 11-14 against the line