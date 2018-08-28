Matt Campbell made a vow to David Montgomery that day. The coach told the young running back, “We’re coming back for you. I don’t know how, but we’re coming back for you.”
At the time, Montgomery had delivered the most eye-popping performance at a football camp that Campbell had ever witnessed. Campbell was head coach at Toledo at the time, and he’d already lined up commitments from two other running backs. He had no scholarships available to offer — and yet he knew that, somehow, he had to figure out a way to get Montgomery on his team.
Four months later, Campbell took the head job at Iowa State — and he wasted no time in calling up Montgomery to present a scholarship offer to the Cyclones.
“I didn’t know that I would be coming back from Ames, Iowa, for him,” said Campbell, now beginning his third year as head coach of the Cyclones. “And I was happy that he wanted to come here.”
So is everybody else in Ames. The only folks not happy are the Big 12 tacklers who have the unenviable task of trying to bring him down.
David Montgomery is one tough son-of-a-gun to tackle. So say his teammates, and so say his opponents in the Big 12. Kansas linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. labeled Montgomery as the toughest back to bring down in the conference.
But the evidence isn’t just anecdotal. Last year, on his way to rushing for 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns, Montgomery forced 109 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. That total not only led the nation, but was the best output since PFF began tracking the stat in 2014.
Montgomery is just as capable of shedding a linebacker strapped to his jersey like a backpack as he is dropping a shimmy and leaving a guy grasping for air. He’s as slippery as he is strong.
“I think with how physical I am, they forget how swift and full of finesse I am as well,” Montgomery said. “I can run through people, but I can shake people, too. I like having that extra dimension for myself.”
Of course, if life couldn’t bring Montgomery down, why should he let the strong safety do so?
His upbringing in Cincinnati brought daily challenges. There were times that his mother Roberta couldn’t pay the rent or the electricity bill. Danger and temptation lurked around every corner. David’s brother Maceo Feltha, 22, is behind bars for a 2015 murder conviction.
But David went the other direction. Roberta pushed him into Boy Scouts, and like everything in his life, David attacked it “full-throttle,” to use the description that Campbell prefers. He worked his way to Eagle Scout, the organization’s highest honor. For his Eagle Scout project, he partnered with Proctor and Gamble to create a program that helps homeless people get access to soap and other toiletries.
“I just love helping people,” Montgomery said. “Indeed, still do.”
Montgomery’s commitment to service is unyielding, say his teammates and coaches. He works with children with special needs through Iowa State’s Victory Day initiative. He also made a connection with a 6-year-old Iowa State fan named Hunter Erb, whose rare heart condition led to three open-heart surgeries and the installation of a pacemaker.
Montgomery wears a band around his wrist that is scrawled with the words, “Team Erb.” Sometimes when he gets down, he grabs the band between his forefinger and thumb and thinks of Hunter. “Me and him have a very tight, close-knit relationship, and he gave this to me, told me I should never take it off. And I haven’t taken it off yet,” said Montgomery, who also wears another half-dozen bands around his wrist, each containing a special meaning or motto.
“If you said David never played another snap at Iowa State, the legacy that he would leave as giving back to our community, the impact that he’s had on some of the young kids in Ames, Iowa, his ability to give more than he takes from the program, it’s really, really powerful,” Campbell said.
Montgomery is something of a renaissance man. He’s as comfortable in a raucous team setting as he is stealing away by himself to his favorite fishing hole in Ames, where he tries to hook a few walleye or bluegill while playing some of his favorite mellow tunes, from Rick James to Faith Evans. Out loud, no less. “The fish like it,” he said.
Like a lot of college students, he plays Fortnite religiously. But he is also an avid reader, having recently completed “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” a 1997 best-seller dealing with personal finance and entrepreneurship.
He also has a habit of retreating to the film room immediately after games and trying to figure out what he could have done better. He has stayed as late as 3 a.m. Told that seemed unusual for a college football player, Montgomery simply shrugged and said, “Unusual to who? I guess it’s unusual to them, but not to me.”
Montgomery’s dedication doesn’t really surprise his coach. Ever since that initial introduction at a Cincinnati-area camp, Campbell figured that Montgomery was destined for greatness.
Mostly, because he was willing to work for it.
“He was probably as good as we’ve seen (at any camp). Yet he was the guy who was sprinting from drill to drill, almost daring me, ‘How could you not offer me a scholarship?’” Campbell said. “To see those traits — the football piece was fun to watch. But the attitude, the character, the mental fortitude, that was palpable to watch and that was what really separated him so much in that camp. It was really impressive.”