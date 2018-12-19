BLAKE BEDIER
School: Snow (Utah) College
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-6/295
Where he fits: Bedier is a much-needed signing day offensive line addition who should provide Baylor with instant help up front as a January enrollee. He was a second-team NJCAA All-American who helped Snow College average 50 points and 489.3 yards per game. A three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Bedier became a valued recruit at junior college after not playing football directly out of high school. Bedier chose Baylor over Missouri, Utah, Arizona, Indiana and West Virginia.
TYRONE BROWN
School: Beaumont United
Position: Defensive back
Ht/Wt: 6-4/205
Where he fits: Brown is a tall, rangy defensive back who is rated the No. 85 recruit in Texas by Rivals.com. He was limited to three games due to injury as a senior as he finished with 37 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. As a junior, Brown finished with 72 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception. A three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Brown chose Baylor over Houston and Texas A&M.
LOGAN COMPTON
School: Tomball
Position: Defensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-4/225
Where he fits: A two-way player at Tomball, Compton was a first-team all-district tight end and a second-team all-district defensive end. He will play defensive line for the Bears and will enroll in January. As a senior, he finished with 24 tackles with seven for loss, a sack, three quarterback hurries and an interception. As a tight end, he made 32 catches for 512 yards and two scores. A Rivals.com three-star recruit, Compton is ranked the No. 89 overall player in Texas. Compton chose the Bears over Houston and Maryland.
DAVIS DIVALL
School: Bridgton (Maine) Academy
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-5/285
Where he fits: After playing high school football at Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale, Ariz., DiVall played the 2018 season at Bridgton Academy in North Bridgton, Maine. Since Baylor has only signed two offensive linemen in the 2019 class so far, DiVall is much valued. A three-star recruit by 247Sports, DiVall chose Baylor over Maryland and Oregon.
JAYLEN ELLIS
School: Round Rock Cedar Ridge
Position: Wide receiver
Ht/Wt: 6-0/186
Where he fits: Rated No. 57 in Texas by Rivals.com, Ellis is a quick receiver who made 46 catches for 1,153 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. A three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Ellis was chosen for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and was a three-time all-district selection. Ellis was heavily recruited as he picked Baylor over Texas, Michigan, Tennessee and Arizona.
T.J. FRANKLIN
School: Temple
Position: Defensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-5/280
Where he fits: Baylor’s only local signee, Franklin is a versatile defensive lineman with good height at 6-5 and size at 280 pounds. He will enroll at Baylor in January. As a senior at Temple, he collected 39 tackles with 11 for loss and six sacks while adding 11 quarterback hurries. A three-star recruit, Franklin chose Baylor over Houston.
GABE HALL
School: Waller
Position: Defensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-5/288
Where he fits: A three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Hall can become a force in Baylor’s defensive line after finishing his senior year at Waller with seven sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. He’s rated the No. 31 defensive tackle in the United States and has shown his versatility by throwing the shot put for the track team. Hall chose Baylor over TCU, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Mississippi, Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona and Utah.
MATT JONES
School: Odessa Permian
Position: Defensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-3/230
Where he fits: Jones is a versatile player who can play on the defensive line and outside linebacker. As a senior at Odessa Permian, Jones collected 65 tackles with 14 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. A three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Jones was a Class 6A all-state choice as a junior in 2017. He’s rated the No. 36 outside linebacker nationally and chose Baylor over Illinois and Texas Tech.
QUALAN JONES
School: Cedar Hill Trinity Christian
Position: Running back
Ht/Wt: 5-11 /219
Where he fits: A four-star recruit by Rivals.com, Jones is a powerful running back with good pass catching ability who helped Trinity Christian win the TAPPS Division II state title with a perfect 14-0 record. As a senior, Jones rushed for 1,251 yards and 18 touchdowns and added 19 receptions for 456 yards and six scores. He also enjoyed an outstanding junior year as he rushed for 1,193 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s rated the No. 44 overall recruit in Texas by Rivals.com.
PEYTON POWELL
School: Odessa Permian
Position: Quarterback
Ht/Wt: 6-2/187
Where he fits: A major signing day pickup, Baylor beat out Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio State among many other schools for Powell. A four-star recruit by Rivals.com, Powell is ranked the No. 13 athlete nationally. He played quarterback for Odessa Permian and will get a shot to play there for Baylor. But he could end up at receiver or defensive back for the Bears. As a senior, Powell passed for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 460 yards and seven scores. He transferred to Permian as a senior after playing at Midland Christian, where he passed for 1,077 yards and 13 scores and rushed for 1,014 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. Powell will enroll at Baylor in January.
SAM SNYDER
School: Fleming Island, Fla.
Position: Tight end
Ht/Wt: 6-5/225
Where he fits: Baylor coach Matt Rhule is always looking for tight ends and Snyder has the size and ability to fit the bill. As a senior, Snyder made 18 catches for 505 yards and six touchdowns, averaging an impressive 28.1 yards per catch. A three-star prospect by Rivals.com, ESPN ranks Snyder the No. 13 tight end nationally. Snyder chose Baylor over Florida State, Missouri and Louisville.
SOLOMON TURNER
School: Plano Prestonwood Christian
Position: Defensive back
Ht/Wt: 6-2/216
Where he fits: Projected to play safety at the collegiate level, Turner was named TAPPS most outstanding player after starring on both sides of the ball. He’ll enroll at Baylor in January. As a senior, he made 33 tackles and two interceptions at safety while collecting 55 catches for 1,285 yards and 19 scores as a wide receiver. As a junior, he made 23 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns while finishing with 41 tackles. A three-star recruit by ESPN, Turner picked Baylor over Illinois and Colorado State.
HAKEEM VANCE
School: Hattiesburg, Miss.
Position: Defensive back
Ht/Wt: 6-1/203
Where he fits: Baylor made a rare dive into Mississippi for Vance, a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. Vance played defensive back and receiver for Hattiesburg, and made 20 catches for 300 yards as a senior as he helped his team to a 13-1 record. He picked Baylor over offers from Georgia, Louisville and Kentucky and will be an early enrollee in January.
JONAH WHITE
School: Merkel
Position: Running back
Ht/Wt: 6-0/200
Where he fits: After playing quarterback as a senior at Merkel, White will play running back for the Bears. He was primarily a running quarterback as he rushed for 2,611 yards and 34 touchdowns while passing for 893 yards and four scores. As a junior, he played running back and receiver as he rushed for 421 yards and four touchdowns and collected 767 receiving yards and nine scores. He’s a three-star recruit by ESPN.
BRANDON WHITE
School: Amarillo Tascosa
Position: Defensive back
Ht/Wt: 6-1/170
Where he fits: White is a highly productive defensive back who finished his senior year with 100 tackles, eight interceptions, nine pass breakups and a sack. He also chipped in on offense with 12 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns. A three-star recruit by Rivals.com, White helped Tascosa reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1964 with an 11-3 record. White chose Baylor over Arkansas and Syracuse. He comes from a football family as his dad, Charles, played at North Texas, and his brother, Charleston, played safety at Washington State.
HARRISON WHITE
Position: Defensive end
School: Houston Klein
Ht/Wt: 6-5/263
Where he fits: A three star-recruit by Rivals.com, White recorded 32 tackles with eight for loss and six sacks as a senior. He also finished with 16 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup. Rated No. 55 nationally among defensive ends, White chose Baylor over Nebraska, Texas Tech, Wisconsin and Utah.
WILL WILLIAMS
School: El Paso Chapin
Position: Linebacker
Ht/Wt: 6-2/200
Where he fits: A rare recruit from El Paso, Williams enjoyed an outstanding senior year for Chapin High School as he made 97 tackles with four tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and six pass breakups. Williams was a three-star recruit by Rivals.com who also collected 97 tackles as a junior and 71 as a sophomore.
JACOB ZENO
Position: Quarterback
School: San Antonio Jay
Ht/Wt: 6-3/192
Where he fits: Zeno is a dual-threat quarterback who will enroll at Baylor in January. As a senior, Zeno passed for 1,387 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 423 yards and 12 scores. A four-star recruit by ESPN, is rated the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the nation. As a junior, Zeno passed for 1,957 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 188 yards and four scores. He chose Baylor over Florida, Georgia, Missouri, NC State, Boston College, North Carolina and Arkansas.
NIADRE ZOUZOUA
Position: Defensive end
School: Monroe (N.Y.) College
Ht/Wt: 6-4/245
Where he fits: Zouzoua will give the Bears instant experience at defensive end and will be an early enrollee in January. Lightly recruited out of Brockton (Mass.) High School, Zouzoua played football at Bridgton (Maine) Academy before honing his skills the last two years at Monroe College in New Rochelle, N.Y. As a sophomore this fall, Zouzoua recorded 24 tackles with six for loss and five sacks. A three-star recruit by Rivals.com, he’s rated the No. 44 junior college recruit in the country and the seventh-ranked defensive end. He chose Baylor over offers from Tennessee, TCU and Nebraska.
— Compiled by John
Werner