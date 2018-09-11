With Hurricane Florence bearing down on North Carolina, the Duke football team will travel to Texas on Thursday morning instead of Friday evening to face Baylor at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
After arriving in Texas, the Blue Devils plan to find a high school near Waco to hold a final practice and a walk-through before the game.
Both Duke and Baylor are off to 2-0 starts this season. The Blue Devils have wins over Army and Northwestern while Baylor has beaten Abilene Christian and UTSA.