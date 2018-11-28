Baylor senior Jalen Hurd was named Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year by the league’s coaches.
A transfer from Tennessee, Hurd leads the Bears with 69 catches for 946 yards with four touchdowns, and he’s also rushed for 209 yards and three scores.
Punter Drew Galitz was Baylor’s only first team selection as he ranks second in the league with 42.4 yards per punt while having 18 downed inside the 20.
Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch and linebacker Clay Johnston were second-team all-conference selections. Lynch leads the Bears with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while Johnston has posted a team-high 95 tackles.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named Big 12 offensive player of the year while West Virginia linebacker David Long was named defensive player of the year. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley are co-coaches of the year.
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth was named defensive newcomer of the year. Kansas running back Pooka Williams is offensive freshman of the year and Texas defensive back Caden Sterns is defensive freshman of the year.
Oklahoma kicker-punter Austin Seibert is special teams player of the year and Texas’ Charles Omenihu is defensive lineman of the year. Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, West Virginia’s Yodny Cajuste and Oklahoma’s Dru Samia shared offensive linemen of the year honors.
Angelina’s balanced scoring fells MCC women, 79-60
LUFKIN – Despite holding Angelina’s star center to a season-low scoring output, the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team couldn’t throw a blanket over everyone.
The undefeated Roadrunners sank 10 shots from 3-point range and used a balanced attack to thwart the Highlassies, 79-60, on Wednesday at Shands Gymnasium.
MCC limited Angelina’s 6-4 Natasha Mack to 13 points on 6-of-17 shooting, only the second time all year she’d been held under 20. But the Roadrunners had three other players score in double figures, led by Britney Thompson’s 14.
The Highlassies shot 36.9 percent, and hit only 4 of 18 (22 percent) from deep. KeeKee Nowlin’s 12 points led the way for MCC (8-3), while Raveen Blue and Anastacia Mickens had 10 points apiece.
MCC will host Lone Star College at 2 p.m. Saturday in its last game before the holiday break, as the Highlassies will be off until Jan. 2 after that game.
Lawmaker files bill to require annual game between UT and A&M
A Texas House member wants to bring back an annual football game between the state’s two flagship universities: the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.
On Tuesday, state Rep. Lyle Larson, a San Antonio Republican who earned a bachelor’s degree from A&M, filed House Bill 412, which would require the two teams to “play a nonconference, regular-season football game against one another on the fourth Thursday, Friday, or Saturday of November each year.”
UT-Austin and A&M have played each other more than 100 times. But the annual game ceased when A&M moved to the Southeastern Conference. The last game was in 2011.
“We owe it to Texans to do all we are able to bring back this storied rivalry,” Larson said in a released statement. “It’s time for the folks in Austin and College Station to get in a room and make a deal to restore the rivalry.”
As filed, Larson’s HB 412 would also dock a university from awarding athletic scholarships or “similar financial assistance funded by state funds” should it choose to not participate in the football game.
Larson isn’t the first state lawmaker to push for the two teams to resume the rivalry.
In 2013, another A&M graduate — state Rep. Ryan Guillen, a Rio Grande City Democrat — filed similar legislation. The bill was referred to a House committee, though it never received a hearing.
SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge begins Thursday
The SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge tips off Thursday with two games and will end Sunday with eight matchups.
This is the fifth year of the Challenge but only the third season in which 10 games will be played, pitting every Big 12 team against 10 SEC teams. Five home games will be played on campus sites for each conference.
This year, five games will feature at least one ranked team in either the Associated Press or USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches poll.
On Thursday, Kansas travels to LSU (6 p.m., SEC Network), and TCU travels to Ole Miss (8 p.m., SEC Network).
The rest of the games will be played on Sunday, with three contests tipping off at 1 p.m. — Texas Tech at Florida (SEC Network), Vanderbilt at Kansas State (ESPN3) and No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 10 Texas (FS1). Arkansas travels to No. 23 Iowa State (2 p.m., Cyclones.TV) before a pair of matchups tip off at 3 p.m. with Oklahoma traveling to Auburn (SEC Network) and No. 11 Tennessee playing at Oklahoma State (FS1).
West Virginia hosts Missouri (4 p.m., Nexstar), before the final game of the Challenge tips off at 6 p.m. when No. 4 Baylor travels to No. 18 South Carolina.