Baylor kicks off with Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 from NRG Stadium in Houston on ESPN. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 27 (HD 300)
Grande — channel 24 (HD 824)
DirecTV — channel 206
Dish — channel 140
AT&T UVerse — 602
Frontier/Fios — 70 (HD 570)
WatchESPN — Watch here (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)
WatchESPN app — List of devices
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)
1330-AM, 100.9-FM in Temple (all Texas affiliates)
SiriusXM satellite radio — XM 199 (Internet 953); Vandy broadcast 81 (Internet 81); national broadcast 80 (Internet 80)
TuneIn.com mobile app