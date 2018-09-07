Baylor kicks off with UTSA at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 from the Alamodome in San Antonio. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
The game isn't on TV, but you can watch via Facebook — Link: https://www.facebook.com/LiveCUSAFootball/
Facebook has expanded its sports broadcasting base the last two years, including live streaming of Conference USA football. The Baylor-UTSA game will be produced by CBS Sports Network.
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)
1330-AM, 100.9-FM in Temple (all Texas affiliates)
SiriusXM satellite radio — XM 200 (Internet 954)
TuneIn.com mobile app