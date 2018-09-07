McLane Stadium (copy)
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Baylor kicks off with UTSA at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 from the Alamodome in San Antonio. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

The game isn't on TV, but you can watch via Facebook — Link: https://www.facebook.com/LiveCUSAFootball/

Facebook has expanded its sports broadcasting base the last two years, including live streaming of Conference USA football. The Baylor-UTSA game will be produced by CBS Sports Network.

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)

1330-AM, 100.9-FM in Temple (all Texas affiliates)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

SiriusXM satellite radio — XM 200 (Internet 954)

TuneIn.com mobile app

