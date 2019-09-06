McLane Stadium (copy)
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Baylor kicks off with Texas-San Antonio at 3 p.m. Sept. 7 from McLane Stadium on Fox Sports Southwest (Fox Sports Net). Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Time Warner — channel 26 (HD 400)

Grande — channel 27 (HD 827)

DirecTV — channel 676

Dish — channel 416

AT&T UVerse — 753

Fox Sports Go — WebsiteApp (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

SiriusXM satellite radio — XM 199 (Internet 953); UTSA broadcast: 989

TuneIn.com mobile app

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.