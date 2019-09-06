Baylor kicks off with Texas-San Antonio at 3 p.m. Sept. 7 from McLane Stadium on Fox Sports Southwest (Fox Sports Net). Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
Time Warner — channel 26 (HD 400)
Grande — channel 27 (HD 827)
DirecTV — channel 676
Dish — channel 416
AT&T UVerse — 753
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)
SiriusXM satellite radio — XM 199 (Internet 953); UTSA broadcast: 989
TuneIn.com mobile app
