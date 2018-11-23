Baylor kicks off with Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Nov. 24 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Fox Sports 1. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 37 (HD 400)
Grande — channel 29 (HD 829)
DirecTV — channel 219
Dish — channel 150
AT&T UVerse — 652
Frontier/Fios — 83 (HD 583)
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)
1330-AM, 100.9-FM in Temple (all Texas affiliates)
SiriusXM satellite radio — XM 384 (Internet 975); TTU broadcast 199 (streaming 953)
TuneIn.com mobile app