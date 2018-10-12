McLane Stadium (copy)
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Baylor kicks off with Texas at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on ESPN. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 27 (HD 300)

Grande — channel 24 (HD 824)

DirecTV — channel 206

Dish — channel 140

AT&T UVerse — 602

Frontier/Fios — 70 (HD 570)

WatchESPN — Watch here (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

WatchESPN app — List of devices

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)

1330-AM, 100.9-FM in Temple (all Texas affiliates)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

SiriusXM satellite radio — XM 200 (Internet 954); Texas broadcast 199 (Internet 953)

TuneIn.com mobile app

