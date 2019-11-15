Baylor kicks off with Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 from McLane Stadium in Waco on ABC. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 5 (HD 1200)
Grande — channel 5 (HD 805)
DirecTV — channel 25, 396
Dish — channel 25 (HD 5220, 8985)
AT&T UVerse — check local listings (ABC)
Frontier/Fios — check local listings (ABC)
WatchESPN — Watch here (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)
WatchESPN app — List of devices
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here) (all Texas affiliates)
SiriusXM satellite radio — Sirius 136, XM 199 (Internet 953); Oklahoma broadcast Sirius 84, XM 84 (Internet 84); National broadcast Sirius 80, XM 80 (Internet 80)
TuneIn.com mobile app
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.