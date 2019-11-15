McLane Stadium (copy)
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Baylor kicks off with Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 from McLane Stadium in Waco on ABC. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 5 (HD 1200)

Grande — channel 5 (HD 805)

DirecTV — channel 25, 396

Dish — channel 25 (HD 5220, 8985)

AT&T UVerse — check local listings (ABC)

Frontier/Fios — check local listings (ABC)

ABC.comWatch here

WatchESPN — Watch here (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

WatchESPN app — List of devices

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here) (all Texas affiliates)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

SiriusXM satellite radio — Sirius 136, XM 199 (Internet 953); Oklahoma broadcast Sirius 84, XM 84 (Internet 84); National broadcast Sirius 80, XM 80 (Internet 80)

TuneIn.com mobile app

Live stats

BaylorBears.com

