Baylor A&T Stadium 2014
Staff photo — Jerry Larson, file

Baylor kicks off with Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington on ABC. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 5 (HD 1200)

Grande — channel 5 (HD 805)

DirecTV — channel 25, 396

Dish — channel 25 (HD 5220, 8985)

AT&T UVerse — check local listings (ABC)

Frontier/Fios — check local listings (ABC)

ABC.comWatch here

WatchESPN — Watch here (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

WatchESPN app — List of devices

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here) (all Texas affiliates)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

SiriusXM satellite radio — Sirius 83, XM 83 (Internet 83); Oklahoma broadcast Sirius 84, XM 84 (Internet 84); National broadcast Sirius 80, XM 80 (Internet 80)

TuneIn.com mobile app

Live stats

BaylorBears.com

