Baylor kicks off with Kansas State at 6 p.m. (Central) Oct. 25 from  Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va. on Fox Sports 1. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 37 (HD 400)

Grande — channel 29 (HD 829)

DirecTV — channel 219

Dish — channel 150

AT&T UVerse — 652

Frontier/Fios — 83 (HD 583)

Fox Sports Go — WebsiteApp (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)

1330-AM, 100.9-FM in Temple (all Texas affiliates)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

SiriusXM satellite radio — XM 199 (Internet 953); WVU broadcast 84 (Internet 84)

TuneIn.com mobile app

