Baylor kicks off with Rice at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 from Rice Stadium on CBS Sports Network. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
Time Warner — channel 315
Grande — channel 135 (935 HD)
DirecTV — channel 221
Dish — channel 158
AT&T UVerse — 643 (1643 HD)
Verizon FiOS — 94 (594 HD)
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)
1070-AM in Houston (online: listen here) (all Texas affiliates)
Satellite radio — Sirius 103, XM 202 (Internet 965); Rice broadcast: Internet 984
TuneIn.com mobile app
