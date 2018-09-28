McLane Stadium (copy)
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Baylor kicks off with Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29 from  Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on ABC. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 5 (HD 1200)

Grande — channel 5 (HD 805)

DirecTV — channel 25, 396

Dish — channel 25 (HD 5220, 8985)

AT&T UVerse — check local listings (ABC)

Frontier/Fios — 8 (HD 508)

ABC.comWatch here

WatchESPN — Watch here (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

WatchESPN app — List of devices

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)

1330-AM, 100.9-FM in Temple (all Texas affiliates)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

SiriusXM satellite radio — XM 201 (Internet 965); Oklahoma broadcast 199 (Internet 953)

TuneIn.com mobile app

Live stats

BaylorBears.com

