HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor offense vs. Texas Tech defense
Baylor’s offense has struggled to put points on the board the last two weeks in a 28-14 loss to Iowa State and a 16-9 loss to TCU. Fortunately for the Bears, Texas Tech’s defense isn’t nearly as good as the last two defenses they’ve faced. The Red Raiders rank last in the Big 12 by allowing 446.3 yards per game while giving up 30.7 points. Baylor’s offensive line continues to have issues as TCU sacked Brewer five times. The Bears need to establish a more productive running game and not rely as much on Brewer’s scrambles to amass more points.
Edge: Baylor
Texas Tech offense vs. Baylor defense
With freshman quarterback Alan Bowman out with a collapsed lung, Texas Tech’s offense isn’t nearly as powerful as usual. The Red Raiders were averaging 41.8 points through 10 games, but Kansas State held them to single digits for the first time this season in the Wildcats’ 21-6 win in Manhattan. Jett Duffey threw for just 150 yards and was sacked four times while the running game could only produce 31 yards. It’s questionable whether Bowman or Duffey will be ready to play this week, and even third-team QB Carter McLane has been battling injuries.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor offensive line vs. Texas Tech defensive line
The Bears’ offensive line has had difficulty protecting quarterbacks all season, ranking last in the Big 12 by allowing 34 sacks in 11 games. Charlie Brewer has often been forced to scramble, either to get off passes or to pick up rushing yardage. In last week’s loss to TCU, Brewer ran a team-high 18 times for 54 yards. The Red Raiders have been a solid pass rushing team that’s tied for fourth in the Big 12 by collecting 25 sacks. Linebacker Kolin Hill and lineman Tony Jones have been the Red Raiders’ best pass rushers with four sacks apiece.
Edge: Texas Tech
Special teams
Texas Tech’s kicking game has been excellent as Clayton Hatfield has nailed a Big 12-best 16 of 17 field goals and all 52 PATs, while Dominic Pannazolo ranks third in the Big 12 with 42.3 yards per punt. Baylor kicker Connor Martin has been erratic as he’s hit 14 of 22 field goals while Drew Galitz has delivered another solid year by ranking second in the Big 12 with 42.5 yards per punt. Baylor’s B.J. Thompson has proven to be a special teams force as he blocked a punt and a PAT against the Horned Frogs. De’Quan Bowman gives the Red Raiders an edge in returns as he’s averaging 24 yards on kick returns and 7.1 on punt returns.
Edge: Texas Tech
Intangibles
Coming into the season finale with 5-6 records, this is a big game for both Baylor and Texas Tech since a win means bowl eligibility. It remains to be seen whether a 6-6 regular season finish will be enough to save Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingbury’s job after losing the last four games. The Bears have been on the cusp of bowl eligibility for three weeks after a scintillating 35-31 win over Oklahoma State made them 5-4. Jumping from last year’s 1-11 record to 6-6 this year would be a huge step for Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s program in his second season.
Edge: Baylor
--John Werner