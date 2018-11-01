HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma State defense
The Baylor offense hit a roadblock against West Virginia as it was limited to 287 yards. Charlie Brewer struggled through his worst game in two seasons as he hit just one of eight passes for 22 yards while throwing a career-high three interceptions before Jalan McClendon replaced him in the second quarter. Brewer hasn’t yet been cleared from concussion protocol, so there’s a chance McClendon will start. But Oklahoma State’s defense hasn’t been very good all season as it ranks ninth in the Big 12 by allowing 29.2 points per game.
Edge: Baylor
Oklahoma State offense vs. Baylor defense
Replacing Mason Rudolph is a tough task, but Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cornelius has done an admirable job as he’s completed 60.2 percent for 2,335 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 213 yards and six scores. He’s got explosive weapons surrounding him in running back Justice Hill and wide receiver Tylan Wallace who has made 50 catches for 940 yards and six touchdowns. The Baylor defense struggled mightily in last week’s 58-14 loss to West Virginia by allowing 568 yards. For the season, the Bears are allowing a Big 12-high 34.4 points per game.
Edge: Oklahoma State
Key matchup: OSU running back Justice Hill vs. Baylor defensive line
Hill is on his way to his third straight 1,000-yard season as he’s rushed for 776 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. The Cowboys rank second in the league with 198.6 yards rushing per game. Baylor’s run defense has been vulnerable all season as it ranks ninth in the league by allowing 186.5 yards per game while giving up 5.6 yards per carry. Baylor’s inability to stop the run has made it easier for teams to pass against the Bears.
Edge: Oklahoma State
Special teams
Though Connor Martin didn’t attempt a field goal against West Virginia, he still leads the Big 12 with 13 in 18 attempts. Drew Galitz ranks third in the league with 43.3 yards per punt. Josh Fleeks has given Baylor’s return game a lift by averaging 21 yards on 10 kick returns. OSU kicker Matt Ammendola has nailed 12 field goals in 15 attempts while punter Zach Sinor is averaging 44.2 yards. OSU kick returner Chuba Hubbard and punt returner Dillon Stoner are both breakaway threats.
Edge: Oklahoma State
Intangibles
After road losses to No. 15 Texas and No. 12 West Virginia, the Bears schedule turns more favorable in November beginning with Saturday’s game against the Cowboys at McLane Stadium. The Bears have traditionally played the Cowboys well at home as opposed to Stillwater where they’ve gone 0-12 since joining the Big 12, including last year’s 59-16 loss. The Bears should be eager to redeem themselves after last week’s lopsided loss to West Virginia.
Edge: Baylor
--John Werner