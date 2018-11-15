HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor vs. TCU
Baylor offense vs. TCU defense
The Bears amassed 505 yards against Iowa State’s Big 12-leading defense last week, but produced just 14 points in a road loss. The Bears suffered a big blow when quarterback Charlie Brewer was disqualified with 5:51 left in the game following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Brewer had thrown two second-half touchdown passes and the Bears were headed toward another score when he was ejected. Though the Horned Frogs are coming off a 47-10 loss to West Virginia, their defense still ranks among the best in the Big 12 for the season.
Edge: TCU
TCU offense vs. Baylor defense
Though Michael Collins has replaced Shawn Robinson at quarterback, TCU’s offense is still struggling. Against the Mountaineers, the Horned Frogs picked up just seven yards rushing on 24 carries along with 229 yards passing. Baylor’s defense delivered a solid performance in a 28-14 loss to Iowa State by allowing 355 yards total offense. But the Bears had a hard time getting the Cyclones off the field, especially in the first half as Iowa State opened up a 17-0 lead. The Bears should have an easier time stopping a struggling TCU offense.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor QB Charlie Brewer vs. TCU secondary
There’s no way to measure how important Brewer has been to Baylor’s offense, both as a passer and for his ability to create plays with his scrambling ability. Brewer has completed 61.6 percent for 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 223 yards and four scores. He’ll face a major challenge against TCU’s Big 12-leading pass defense. The Horned Frogs have allowed 208.7 yards per game along with 17 touchdowns, but they showed they can be burned as West Virginia’s Will Grier racked up 343 yards passing and three touchdowns last week.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Baylor kicker Connor Martin continued his recent struggles as he missed 29 and 31-yard field goal attempts against Iowa State last week following long drives. Drew Galitz is one of the Big 12’s best punters as he averages 42.8 yards. TCU’s special teams suffered a huge blow when elite kick returner KaVontae Turpin was dismissed from the team Oct. 23 after an assault charge. Jonathan Song has hit six of eight field goals while Andrew David and Adam Nunez are averaging a combined 37 yards per punt.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
It’s always contentious when these two longtime rivals square off. Last year’s game at Fort Worth featured a scuffle in which players from both teams were disqualified. Both the Bears (5-5) and Horned Frogs (4-6) are battling for bowl eligibility, so emotions will run high. Baylor needs one win in the last two games while TCU needs to beat both the Bears and Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible. Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts won’t play the first half after throwing a punch last week, but the Bears are fortunate Charlie Brewer wasn’t suspended.
Edge: Baylor
—JOHN WERNER