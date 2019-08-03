Baylor landed a commitment from Pearland Shadow Creek three-star wide receiver Seth Jones on Saturday as he chose the Bears over Texas A&M, TCU, Utah and Boston College.
Jones was committed to Boston College from November 12, 2018 until June 10. The decommitment came one day after attending a Baylor camp and earning an offer from the Bears
The 6-1, 180-pound Jones ran 4.47 seconds in the 40. He’s the 13th commitment in Baylor’s 2020 class and the second wide receiver as he joins Brownwood’s Adonis McCarty who committed in June.
Texas West, Louisiana advance to SW Little League bracket final
The Texas West and Louisiana teams each notched victories to reach the winner’s bracket final of the Southwest Region Little League Tournament on Saturday at Norcross Stadium.
Midland Northern, the Texas West representative, rallied for six runs in the top of the third and that was all the runs they needed for a 6-3 victory.
Louisiana grasped a 4-1 victory over Texas East to earn a spot in the winner’s bracket final versus Midland Northern at 8 p.m. Monday back at Norcross Stadium.
Texas East will play Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Navy football drops ‘Load the Clip’ motto
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Naval Academy’s superintendent says the school’s football team won’t use “Load the Clip” as its motto amid concerns it was insensitive to victims of gun violence.
Superintendent Sean Buck told the Capital Gazette Friday that the slogan was insensitive to the community and inappropriate.
The Academy is located in Annapolis, where a gunman last year shot and killed five people inside the Capital Gazette newsroom.
The motto was selected by team captains. Coach Ken Niumatalolo had said he was leery of the slogan but recognized that midshipmen have a level of familiarity with firearms and intended the slogan to reflect a commitment to being prepared.
Source: Warriors, Green agree on extension
Draymond Green entered this offseason vowing that the Golden State Warriors would remain a contender for NBA titles. His opinion hasn’t changed.
Green and the Warriors have agreed on the terms of a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was unsigned, though that was expected to be completed imminently.
Green’s new deal will start with the 2020-21 season, so he is under contract through 2023-24. Klay Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million extension with the Warriors last month, and Stephen Curry is under contract through the 2021-22 season, so three major pieces of the Warriors’ half-decade of success are now locked up for at least three more years.