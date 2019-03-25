Baylor nailed down its first 2020 football commitment as Houston Klein outside linebacker-defensive end Will Garner made his decision Sunday night.
The 6-3, 190-pound Garner is a three-star recruit who could grow into a big, physical player more suited for defensive end at the college level.
“His body’s still growing and there’s no telling what his upside is,” said Klein coach Shane Hallmark. “He’s muscular and lean, and I could see him becoming 6-5 and 260 pounds before it’s over with. He’s playing both outside linebacker and defensive end, and is doing a lot of things for us.”
Garner has been highly productive as a sophomore and junior for Klein, and Hallmark expects even bigger things from him as a senior in 2019.
“He’s got great sudden quickness and length,” Hallmark said. “He plays like he’s 8 feet tall. Last year he had about 80 solo tackles and more than 10 sacks and knocked down four or five passes. He can play in space and get outside and tackle.”
Garner will join former Klein defensive lineman Harrison White, who signed with Baylor in December as part of the 2019 class. Hallmark said Matt Rhule and his Baylor coaching staff have established a good rapport with the Klein football program.
“Coach (Shawn) Bell and I have known each other a long time and I also know Joey McGuire,” Hallmark said. “Coach Rhule is a good man and he’s doing a great job building their program. My two guys who are going to Baylor have high character, and I think those are the kind of players he’s going for.”