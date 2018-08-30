As Drew Galitz sat alone in the visitors locker room at Bill Snyder Family Stadium last September, he wondered who he should break the news to first.
Galitz tore his ACL when he kicked off against the Wildcats in Baylor’s first Big 12 road game in Manhattan, Kan. He was still in disbelief when he called his mother back home in Texas. After all, a big reason he became a kicker was to avoid injuries.
“Why are you calling me?” Natalie Galitz responded. “You should be in the middle of the game right now.”
When Galitz told her he had torn the ACL in his kicking leg, she was equally shocked by the diagnosis. How does a kicker tear his ACL while kicking off? It’s not like somebody took out his knee at full speed with a chop block.
“She’s freaking out,” Galitz said. “She was like ‘How did you do that?’ She started crying. It was a complete freak accident.”
Galitz said he tore his ACL when he came down wrong on his kicking foot after he followed through with the kickoff. But even after the Baylor trainers told him their diagnosis, he still thought he could kick.
“I said to the trainer ‘Can I go back into the game?’” Galitz said. “I said you’ve got to be kidding me. I was like do you want me to just sit here? What am I supposed to do?”
Before the injury, Galitz had gotten off to the best start of his career, averaging 45.2 yards on 21 punts in Baylor’s first four games. He was booming his kickoffs. But instead of contending for all-Big 12 honors, the knee injury forced Galitz to miss Baylor’s last seven games.
The injury made Galitz determined to come back stronger than ever for his senior year. Following surgery and rehabilitation, Galitz has been healthy for the last few months and has boomed his punts throughout preseason workouts.
He can’t wait to get back on the field for Baylor’s season opener against Abilene Christian on Saturday at McLane Stadium.
“It’s back to 110 percent,” Galitz said. “Honestly, I feel stronger than I was before. I’m just glad the rehab process made me feel that way mentally and physically. The doctors were great and (Baylor trainers) Dave (Snyder) and Matt (Kuehl) really helped me get back. It’s been awesome.”
Baylor coach Matt Rhule expects Galitz to pick up where he left off last season or perhaps even improve his punting average. The 6-0, 221-pound Galitz will be able to focus more on punting since Jay Sedwick is poised to handle the kickoff duties.
“He’s really changed his body,” Rhule said. “As you walk in there and see him lift, he’s a big, strong man now. He was really on his way to being one of the fine punters in the country last year. And I think he’s not just picked it up where he left off, I think he’s actually improved. He has to go out there and do it in a game, but he has a lot of reps under his belt, so I’m sure he’s very confident in his ability to do so.”
Galitz has big ambitions as he wants to become the first Baylor player to win the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter since Daniel Sepulveda in 2004 and 2006.
“I’d like to win the Ray Guy and possibly be an All-American,” Galitz said. “I’d like to average 45 yards or more. That’s an individual goal. But first and foremost I care about the team more than anything. We want to win the Big 12 and go to the national championship, set the bar high. That’s what all of us want to do is get there.”
With Connor Martin returning for his junior year, the Bears should feature one of the strongest kicking combos in the Big 12. Martin nailed 20 of 24 field goals and 29 of 30 extra points last season, and showed his range by hitting a 48-yarder against TCU. When Galitz went down, Martin filled in admirably by averaging 40.3 yards on 39 punts in the last eight games.
“Connor did a great job,” Galitz said. “I’m really proud of him. He’s a great kicker, a great punter. For him to step up was awesome to see. He played such a big role kicking field goals for us. Him being able to step up and punt because we didn’t have another punter on the roster, that was big. I just give him a bunch of credit for that.”
Galitz has come a long way since that dismal day in Manhattan when he broke the news of his knee injury to his mom. Several weeks after the injury, Dan Cooper, the surgeon for the Dallas Cowboys, performed Galitz’s knee surgery.
“Since I’m a punter, they took the patella tendon out of my left knee and put it in my right,” Galitz said. “So I had surgery on both knees. The doctor who did it is the Dallas Cowboys surgeon, and he said he does that with all the punters and kickers whenever they tear their kicking leg. He said if you take the patella from the same leg you tear you kind of lose power. If you did it from left to right, I wouldn’t lose any power.”
Players often describe rehabilitation as a long, lonely process since they’re often isolated from the rest of the team. But Galitz was fortunate to undergo rehab with Baylor receiver Chris Platt, who tore his ACL against Oklahoma the week before Galitz suffered his knee injury against Kansas State.
They were a bit of an odd couple since Platt is one of the fastest players on the team and Galitz is a kicking specialist. But they were glad to go through rehab together.
“I’d kind of want to see a study on how many kickers tore their ACL because honestly I never heard of it before,” Platt said. “When he went down against K-State, it was a tough pill to follow. But we kept each other up. When we did rehab and stuff, we kept pushing each other because there was no other thing we could do. We couldn’t be on the field, so being able to push each other to new limits that we didn’t think we could get to, I think helped a lot for both of us.”
Like Galitz, Platt is healthy again and anticipating a big senior year. Except for the Baylor trainers, no one witnessed Platt’s rehab as much as Galitz. They enjoyed challenging each other every day as they worked to heal their injured knees.
“We were like ‘I can do more squats,’” Galitz said. “Obviously, he can do more than me because he’s a whole heck more of an athlete than I am. We just kind of pushed each other and it helped us out a lot. We were kind of doing the same stuff. Whenever adversity hits you, how are you going to bounce back? It’s not about where you’re at, it’s where you’re going to be.”
Galitz hopes to perform well enough as a senior to get a shot to play in the NFL in 2019. He not only wants to punt high and deep, he wants to stay in a groove where he can boom them every time.
“I’ve been working on consistency because that’s what sets you apart from other punters,” Galitz said. “Everyone can hit a big punt, but can you do it consistently? How many times in a row can you do that? I feel like I’m in a great spot right now where I can let it all go and not have to worry about it.”
Galitz will back up Martin on field goals and Sedwick on kickoffs. He will also hold for kicks.
Though Galitz nailed a 71-yard field goal in a practice during Kohl’s Kicking Camp in 2014, he has no ambitions of doubling as a kicker and punter. He believes he can serve the Bears best by focusing on punting. He’s been punting for the Bears since his freshman year as he averaged 40.7 yards in 2015 and 41.6 yards in 2016.
“In high school (at Rowlett), I felt I was a better field goal kicker than a punter,” Galitz said. “Personally, I feel punting is harder than kicking field goals because of all the different punts you can do. Not knocking field goals, they’re hard as well. Kicking field goals is hitting the sweet spot of the ball and having good rotation on it. Punting it’s your drops, your steps, it’s your arm, it’s your leg swing. It’s a bunch of different things that just go into punting. Being able to hit different punts as well is really hard too.”
Rhule said he’s never seen a stranger injury than the one Galitz suffered. But he’s expecting a major comeback from his senior punter.
“The sad thing is that happened with no seconds off the clock, and it happened in the fifth game,” Rhule said. “If that was the fourth game, he could have redshirted last year. I’ve seen some crazy things, that was just unfortunate. But everything happens for a reason, and I think he’s in a really good place right now.”