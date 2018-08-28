It’s good to be Lincoln Riley.
In one breath, the second-year Oklahoma head coach laments his team’s inexperience or the level at which it’s playing defense compared to some of the nation’s top teams. Then in the next, he admits that his team has Final Four potential – again.
“We’ve had a chance to get to the playoff twice, have had a chance to win the league three times in a row, and it’s hard,” Riley said.
Perhaps it really is harder than it looks. But even so, this much is undeniable: It’s a heck of a lot harder if you’re not Oklahoma.
The Sooners’ supremacy atop the Big 12 is neither new nor surprising. Since the formation of the Big 12 in 1996, Oklahoma has won 11 conference titles in football. The rest of the current makeup of the league has combined for nine.
There is a standard of excellence that permeates through every corner of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Junior running back Rodney Anderson said that he noticed it just as soon as he arrived in Norman for his official visit back during the recruiting process. Anderson had initially committed to Texas A&M, and had conversations with another powerhouse program in Alabama, but he loved the businesslike approach he spotted at OU.
“I always feel like we have a certain level of play at Oklahoma, and we try to maintain that throughout the season and be consistent,” Anderson said.
For Oklahoma, 10-win seasons (at least) and contending for the Big 12 title are as commonplace as the wind. That breeze never stops blowing across the plains, and Sooner victories tend to be no less reliable.
Oklahoma has won the conference in each of the past three seasons, and every pundit with at least two functioning brain cells thinks the Sooners are a near-lock to win a fourth in a row. This, despite swapping out a legend (Bob Stoops) with a first-year head coach in Riley in the summer of 2017. This, despite the 2018 Sooners facing the usually-daunting task of replacing a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, as Baker Mayfield will now be flinging passes for the Cleveland Browns.
Coaching changes aren’t supposed to go that smoothly. But this one was like replacing Bono as the band front man with Dave Grohl. The Sooners didn’t miss a beat under Riley.
“There wasn’t too much of a transition between Coach Stoops and Coach Riley,” Anderson said. “It was really smooth, so it kind of feels like we’ve just been carrying on business as usual. I’m excited to see what Coach Riley’s got for this year.”
Last year, led by Mayfield, Anderson and the nation’s top-ranked offense, Oklahoma stormed to a 12-1 regular season to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff for the second time in the past three years. Then they pushed Georgia to the edge of the cliff before the Bulldogs persevered with a 54-48 win in the national semifinals.
Mayfield will be a tough act to follow at quarterback. His production was off-the-charts – the former walk-on generated 4,938 yards of total offense and 49 touchdowns in 2017 – but he also gave the Sooners a distinctive swagger. Whether it was planting the flag in Columbus, Ohio, or chirping at opposing players in pregame, Mayfield didn’t back down from anyone.
Into his stead steps Kyler Murray, the former Texas A&M transfer who spent his summer trying to make hits rather than avoid them. The Oakland Athletics drafted Murray with the ninth overall pick of June’s Major League Baseball Draft, and he got cracking in the minor leagues before returning to Norman to join the Sooners as Mayfield’s heir apparent.
The benefit for Murray is that he’ll be surrounded by next-level studs at almost every position. They say five-star recruits don’t grow on trees, but those that say that might want to shake a limb or two in Norman, Oklahoma.
“This is going to be an interesting team, no question,” Riley said. “I think it’s got a chance to be maybe the most talented team we’ve had in the now-four years that we will have been an OU, but also probably our most inexperienced team as well. So I think our leadership is going to be a very, very key part of how this team progresses. Should be an entertaining season.”
Compared to the rest of the league, Oklahoma’s problems are first-world problems. Sure, the Sooners ranked only 67th nationally in total defense last fall. But they also return six starters on that side of the ball, and brought in another illustrious recruiting class that ranked in the top 10 nationally for the second straight year.
“I think (defense) is, to me, our number one issue. We have good players, don’t get me wrong,” Riley said. “I think for us it’s about consistency. We’ve had some great moments defensively, one down the road here in the Big 12 Championship (in Arlington), and we’ve completely shut down Ohio State in Columbus. We’ve just got to play like that more often.”
But not a whole lot more often. From an offensive firepower standpoint, the Sooners are strutting around with a bazooka, a tank and a whole fleet of machine gunners, while many of their opponents are coming out to the field with a pop gun. Most of the time, they’re going to be able to outscore you. Remember, OU has lost only two Big 12 games in the past three years.
It helps to have talent, for sure. It helps even more when you mix in the right attitude.
“It’s fun to know that you’ve taken the breath out of someone, and they don’t want to go no more. It’s fun to make someone quit,” OU offensive lineman Ben Powers said.
Oklahoma’s players seem to have struck the right balance between swagger and good sense. They respect their opponents, but don’t fear them. They know that some teams may come out intimidated by the “Sooners” scrawled across the front of their jerseys, but they also realize no one is going to give them anything.
“We’re comfortable, but not content,” Powers said. “We’ve won one, and we win a lot of Big 12 championships. We’re fortunate enough in that aspect. But we’re still going out every year and we’re still attacking it like we’ve never won one.”
Then Powers added, almost as a warning, “I think people give us their best shot. After that, I think they feel us for the next week.”
The losses aren’t frequent, but they do resonate. Riley is approachable, but when you talk to him you get the sense that he never removes that sizable chip off his shoulder. It’s always right there, driving him. He was a walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech during his playing days, and while that experience in Lubbock under Mike Leach helped pave his way into coaching, it also fueled his hunger.
When a reporter asked Riley in midsummer if the losses – like a slip-up against Iowa State in Big 12 play, or the playoff defeat to Georgia – stick with him, the coach looked as though he’d just chugged a Spam-and-lima bean smoothie.
“Mmm-hmm. Mmm-hmm, yes they do. Yes, they do,” Riley said, grimacing.
That’s one reason that Riley said he looks for a player’s “edge” when he’s recruiting a kid. Sure, that receiver can run 4.4, but can he keep his nerve when he’s being chased by a snarling Kansas State linebacker? A kid might be able to jump over the goalpost, but will his legs turn to jelly in front of 100,000 fans at Ohio State?
He wants competitors. He wants guys who really, really hate losing. Because losing doesn’t fly in Norman, Oklahoma.
“I think if this team reaches its potential, we can beat anybody,” Riley said. “I mean, I’ve been in this league a long time, going back to my Texas Tech days, and I have a lot of respect for it and how hard it is to do. We will have to fight like crazy to give ourselves that chance again.”