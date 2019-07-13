Longtime Temple University assistant football coach Ed Foley is joining Baylor's staff in an off-the-field position.
Foley formerly coached under Matt Rhule at Temple before Rhule became Baylor's head coach in December 2016. Foley was entering his 12th year at Temple.
Foley had been Temple's special teams coordinator, but he told the Philadelphia Inquirer that new head coach Rod Carey had removed him from on-the-field coaching.
“I really didn’t want to leave,” Foley said. “I was going to be something like a director of player personnel."