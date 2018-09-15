After flying out of North Carolina early to escape Hurricane Florence, Duke could have been a tired, unfocused team trying to cope with a chaotic situation.
Instead it was Baylor that looked listless and uninspired. And all the Bears had to do was walk across the Brazos River to play at McLane Stadium.
Starting his first game after replacing injured quarterback Daniel Jones, Quentin Harris threw for three touchdowns as the Blue Devils stormed to a 40-27 win over the Bears before 40,042 fans Saturday afternoon.
It was exactly the kind of discouraging performance the Bears (2-1) didn’t need coming into Saturday’s Big 12 opener against a hot Kansas team that crushed Rutgers, 55-14, in its final nonconference game.
“We’re obviously disappointed in not just the outcome today, but the way we played especially early in the first half,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “Just give a lot of credit to their quarterback because he made the plays that he needed to make at crucial times. But what our team doesn’t need right now is anybody looking at anyone but me. That’s my responsibility.”
With Hurricane Florence approaching, Duke traveled from Durham to Waco on Thursday morning instead of Friday afternoon. All that extra team bonding time must have paid off because the Blue Devils (3-0) dominated on both sides of the ball as they opened up a 23-0 first-half lead.
Though Baylor had a slight edge in total offense with 400 yards to Duke’s 399 for the afternoon, the Blue Devils didn’t commit a turnover or have a penalty. The Bears had a fumble and an interception that Duke converted into touchdowns, and had six penalties for 62 yards.
“I told them at the hotel I had admiration for them,” said Duke coach David Cutcliffe. “I told them last night and today that it’s been incredibly smooth. Their focus, their commitment to handle whatever. We told them we’re leaving at 7 o’clock in the morning (Thursday) at the last minute, and not a single person – we loaded up the bus at 5:45 and went to the airport – not a single person was late. What does that tell you about this team? They have found a way to be committed to each other as teammates and committed to this program.”
The Bears certainly didn’t help their cause as they dropped at least five first-half passes and John Lovett’s fumble set up the first Duke touchdown. Normally reliable Baylor kicker Connor Martin missed both first-half field goal attempts after hitting all five attempts coming into the game.
Duke’s defensive line was as good as advertised as the Blue Devils collected a pair of sacks and pressured Baylor quarterbacks Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon all afternoon. It was Duke’s second win over the Bears in the last two years following a 34-20 win last year in Durham.
“I expected us to come out and play a lot better than that,” Brewer said. “That’s for sure. They’re obviously a good defense. They caused a lot of pressure and didn’t allow many plays at all. But I thought we had a lot to do with the lack of success today. Penalties and turnovers, we did about everything to shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Brewer started the game and played most of the first half after McClendon went out with a leg injury. McClendon returned late in the third quarter and finished 10 of 16 for 95 yards and a touchdown while leading the Bears in rushing with 51 yards on 10 carries. Brewer hit 14 of 26 for 175 yards while finishing as the Bears’ second leading rusher with 32 yards on eight carries and two scores.
Baylor’s running backs had a lot more trouble rushing the ball as they finished with 48 yards on 13 carries.
“We’re beating ourselves and causing a lot of adversity,” Rhule said. “We have to catch the football. We’re going to have to protect the quarterback. We’re going to have to make plays and not have penalties. We’re still kind of shuffling guys in and out on the O-line. They’ll improve and get better.”
Baylor got off to a promising start when freshman Joshua Fleeks returned the opening kickoff 41 yards to the Bears’ 47. Brewer went to Jalen Hurd for 10 yards and then scrambled 11 yards for another first down at Duke’s 29.
But the drive bogged down when Baylor tight end Christoph Henle was called for holding, and Martin’s 44-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
The Blue Devils got a big break when Lovett fumbled after catching a pass from Brewer and Dylan Singleton recovered at Baylor’s 34.
Facing third-and-7, Deon Jackson broke loose on a draw play for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead with 7:56 left in the first quarter.
The Bears put together a 58-yard drive that fizzled at Duke’s 30 after Chris Rumph sacked Brewer for a 9-yard loss. This time Martin’s 47-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Marquis Waters.
Harris found his groove as he hit T.J. Rahming for 17 yards and then found him wide open streaking down the left sideline for a 28-yard touchdown as Duke opened up a 14-0 lead with 8:05 left in the first half.
Harris hit 12 of 30 passes for 174 yards while leading the Blue Devils with 83 yards on 14 carries. Baylor didn’t sack the elusive junior quarterback once.
“Obviously, it says a lot about our focus,” Harris said. “It was a bit of an unorthodox schedule for us this week having to come on Thursday morning. But I thought our guys, we were here Thursday and Friday for our practice, had great focus. We were very detail oriented and just kind of continued things like clockwork, like normal.”
With Baylor’s offense continuing to stumble, the Blue Devils got great field position when they took over at the Bears’ 48 following a punt. Collin Wareham drilled a 35-yard field goal to stretch Duke’s lead to 17-0 with 4:08 left in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils weren’t through as Harris threw a perfectly placed pass down the left sideline to Johnathan Lloyd who beat Baylor cornerback Harrison Hand for a 66-yard touchdown to open up a 23-0 lead with 2:19 left in the second quarter.
“It is frustrating to think that you kind of gave away a game when you come out in the first half and play like we’re not supposed to play,” said Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch. “You come out in the second half and show what we can actually do, come back from 23-0 to make it a game. It’s frustrating to know that we’re better than what we showed.”
The Bears finally showed some life to open the second half as freshman receiver Tyquan Thornton made a leaping 39-yard catch when he wrestled the ball away from Duke’s Myles Hudzick at the 12.
After JaMycal Hasty ran for 9 yards, Brewer drove up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown to cut Duke’s lead to 23-6 with 11:08 left in the third quarter.
Baylor’s special teams came up with a big play when freshman Christian Morgan blocked Austin Parker’s punt and Hasty returned it 33 yards for a touchdown.
It was Baylor’s first blocked punt for a touchdown since Braelon Davis did it against North Texas in 2004. Suddenly, the Bears were back in the game as they trimmed the Blue Devils’ lead to 23-13 with 6:39 left in the third quarter.
But Duke quickly killed that momentum by driving 75 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown. Harris got the drive rolling by scrambling for 28 yards and finished it off by throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Rahming to push Duke’s lead to 30-13 with 2:47 left in the third quarter.
“That was big for us,” Harris said. “We definitely wanted to answer that after they had scored on that blocked punt. I’m just really proud of the drive we put together.”
With McClendon back in the game at quarterback, the Bears drove 81 yards with Thornton making another leaping catch for a 25-yard touchdown to cut Duke’s lead to 30-20 with 9:44 remaining in the game.
“He’s a good player. he can jump from the roof, like y’all saw on a few of those plays today,” Brewer said. “I think he will be a good spark for the rest of the season.”
Once again the Blue Devils responded as they drove 62 yards to the 13 to set up Wareham’s 31-yard field goal for a 33-20 lead with 5:12 remaining.
Duke sealed the win when Leonard Johnson intercepted McClendon’s pass and returned it down the left sideline for a 53-yard touchdown with 3:39 left to play.
The Bears know they’ll need to improve significantly in the next week to win their Big 12 opener against a resurgent Kansas squad.
“I think we’ve just got to learn from it,” Brewer said. “I think a good team doesn’t lose twice in a row. So we’ve got to come back from this and get a win next week. We don’t need this to define our season. I think we can take something positive from this, which is if we can correct a few of those little things, it would be a different outcome and we would be there at the end.”
To any Baylor fans who were holding off making Christmas plans in the hopes of a bowl game: your holidays will be free.
