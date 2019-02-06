ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons released kicker Matt Bryant on Wednesday, ending the 10-year run of the team’s all-time leading scorer.
The decision to not renew the team’s option on the 43-year-old Bryant comes despite another strong season in 2018, when he made 20 of 21 field goals and 33 of 35 extra points.
Bryant’s only missed field goal was from 53 yards at Green Bay. The former Baylor kicker said the miss was “probably like a 60-yarder on a normal field.”
Health concerns could have played a role in the Falcons’ decision. Bryant missed three games with a hamstring injury.