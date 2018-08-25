The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will host a “Texas Football Days” roundtable event on Monday. The event begins with a 5:30 p.m. reception featuring snacks and refreshments, followed by a roundtable discussion on high school football from 6 to 7 p.m.
It is free to the public.
The event is being held in conjunction with Fox Sports Southwest and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. The panel of speakers will consist of former Baylor and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Walter Abercrombie, former Baylor and Houston Oilers quarterback Cody Carlson, author of “Republic of Football” Chad Conine, UIL deputy director Jamey Harrison and Fox Southwest analyst Ken Purcell.
Texas Football managing editor and Fox Southwest analyst Greg Tepper will serve as the master of ceremonies. Fans will also have the opportunity to take photos with Cleatus, the Fox Southwest robot, and Texas Football Magazine founder Dave Campbell.