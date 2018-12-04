Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham announced Tuesday that he will forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft after starting the last two seasons at Auburn.
Stidham played one season for the Bears in 2015 as he completed 68.8 percent for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns.
After redshirting at Auburn in 2016, Stidham has passed for 5,579 yards and 31 touchdowns during the last two seasons. Stidham will remain with the Tigers through their Dec. 28 game against Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.