Former Baylor star Corey Coleman has a new NFL home.
Coleman, who was released by Buffalo earlier this month, signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Coleman was traded to the Bills from his original NFL team, the Cleveland Browns, on Aug. 6 but didn’t make the Bills’ opening-day roster.
Coleman was a first-round pick by the Browns in 2016 after a standout career at Baylor that included winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. He has been plagued by injuries since coming into the pros, and has 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in his two NFL seasons.