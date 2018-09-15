After flying out of North Carolina early to escape Hurricane Florence, Duke could have been a tired, unfocused team trying to cope with a chaotic situation.
Instead it was Baylor that looked listless and uninspired. And all the Bears had to do was walk across the Brazos River to play at McLane Stadium.
Starting his first game after replacing injured starting quarterback Daniel Jones, Quentin Harris threw for three touchdowns as the Blue Devils stormed to a 40-27 win over the Bears on Saturday afternoon.
With Hurricane Florence approaching, Duke traveled from Durham to Waco on Thursday morning instead of Friday afternoon. All that extra team bonding time must have paid off because the Blue Devils (3-0) dominated on both sides of the line of scrimmage as they opened up a 23-0 first-half lead.
The Bears (2-1) certainly didn’t help their cause as they dropped at least five first-half passes and John Lovett’s fumble set up the first Duke touchdown. Normally reliable Baylor kicker Connor Martin missed both first-half field goal attempts after hitting all five attempts coming into the game.
Duke’s defensive line was as good as advertised as the Blue Devils collected a pair of sacks and pressured Baylor quarterbacks Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon all afternoon. It was Duke’s second win over the Bears in the last two years following a 34-20 win last year in Durham.
Baylor got off to a promising start when freshman Josh Fleeks returned the opening kickoff 41 yards to the Bears’ 47. Brewer went to Jalen Hurd for 10 yards and then scrambled 11 yards for another first down at Duke’s 29.
But the drive bogged down when Baylor tight end Christoph Henle was called for holding, and Martin’s 44-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
The Blue Devils got a big break when Lovett fumbled after catching a pass from Brewer and Dylan Singleton recovered at Baylor’s 34.
Facing third-and-7, Deon Jackson broke loose on a draw play for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead with 7:56 left in the first quarter.
The Bears put together a 58-yard drive that fizzled at Duke’s 30 after Chris Rumph sacked Brewer for a 9-yard loss. This time Martin’s 47-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Marquis Waters.
Harris found his groove as he hit T.J. Rahming for 17 yards and then found him wide open streaking down the left sideline for a 28-yard touchdown as Duke opened up a 14-0 lead with 8:05 left in the first half.
With Baylor’s offense continuing to stumble, the Blue Devils got great field position when they took over at the Bears’ 48 following a punt. Collin Wareham drilled a 35-yard field goal to stretch Duke’s lead to 17-0 with 4:08 left in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils weren’t through as Harris threw a perfectly placed pass down the left sideline to Johnathan Lloyd who beat Baylor cornerback Harrison Hand for a 66-yard touchdown to open up a 23-0 lead with 2:19 left in the second quarter.
The Bears finally showed some life to open the second half as freshman receiver Tyquan Thornton made a leaping 39-yard catch when he wrestled the ball away from Duke’s Myles Hudzick at the 12.
After JaMycal Hasty ran for 9 yards, Brewer drove up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown to cut Duke’s lead to 23-6 with 11:08 left in the third quarter.
Baylor’s special teams came up with a big play when freshman Christian Morgan blocked Austin Parker’s punt and Hasty returned it 33 yards for a touchdown.
It was Baylor’s first blocked punt for a touchdown since Braelon Davis did it against North Texas in 2004. Suddenly, the Bears were back in the game as they trimmed the Blue Devils’ lead to 23-13 with 6:39 left in the third quarter.
But Duke quickly killed that momentum by driving 75 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown. Harris got the drive rolling by scrambling for 28 yards and finished it off by throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Rahming to push Duke’s lead to 30-13 with 2:47 left in the third quarter.
With McClendon back in the game at quarterback, the Bears drove 81 yards with Thornton making another leaping catch for a 25-yard touchdown to cut Duke’s lead to 30-20 with 9:44 remaining in the game.
Once again the Blue Devils responded as they drove 62 yards to the 13 to set up Wareham’s 31-yard field goal for a 33-20 lead with 5:12 remaining.
Duke sealed the win when Leonard Johnson intercepted McClendon’s pass and returned it down the left sideline for a 53-yard touchdown with 3:39 left to play.