For the first time in Matt Rhule’s three seasons, Baylor will head into the fall with a quarterback entrenched in the starting role as Charlie Brewer returns following a successful 2018 season.
But that doesn’t mean all of Baylor’s quarterbacks aren’t still evolving.
Brewer is trying to develop into a more consistent deep passer and a disciplined pocket quarterback if the protection improves.
Redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon is hoping to step up into the backup role after more than a year in the Bears’ offensive system. Freshman Jacob Zeno is trying to wade through Baylor’s huge offensive playbook and transition into college football.
Baylor co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas likes the progress all three quarterbacks have made this spring.
“Everybody’s done a great job,” Thomas said. “Gerry has a year under his belt and he’s at a whole ‘nother stage in his growth, not only on the field but in the classroom. Jacob Zeno’s come in mid-year and it’s been a huge jump for him in his transition with the volume of the playbook and the speed of the game.”
After starting four games as a freshman in 2017, Brewer settled into the starting quarterback role as a sophomore last season following a battle with graduate transfer Jalan McClendon.
Brewer looked more poised and comfortable as the year progressed as he helped turn Baylor’s 1-11 team in 2017 into a 7-6 bowl team last year.
Brewer completed 61.5 percent for 3,019 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, and saved his best for last as he threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 109 yards and a score in Baylor’s 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
That Texas Bowl performance clearly showed how valuable Brewer’s feet are in his quarterback repertoire. But the Baylor coaches would like Brewer to throw more passes from the pocket if the Bears can improve pass protection. Baylor’s quarterbacks were sacked a Big 12-high 39 times in 13 games.
“We gave up too many pressures when we were throwing the football,” said Baylor co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Jeff Nixon. “When Charlie has time to throw he’s pretty accurate. Protection is a big part of what we’re trying to do this spring with our running backs, offensive line and tight ends being able to protect. With him going into his third year and understanding protections, we want to be able to throw the ball down the field.”
With deep threats like Chris Platt, Denzel Mims and Tyquan Thornton returning, Baylor wants to continue to try to hit deep passes more consistently. The Bears averaged 459.1 yards total offense and 29.5 points per game last season, but those numbers could jump with more big strikes.
“No doubt the best way to win football games is with turnovers and explosive plays,” Nixon said. “At the end of the year, we started getting those longer runs and explosive passes, so we’re hoping that continues. We think we have an explosive team, especially at the wide receiver position and our running backs.”
Though Brewer is quiet by nature off the field, there’s no denying his leadership abilities and instincts at quarterback. With two years of college football under his belt, he’s now got the experience the Bears need to take make another leap forward after last year’s six-game improvement.
“It’s a really nice situation to be in and you can see it in him, not only on the field but off the field,” Thomas said. “There’s a confidence and a sense of pride in what he’s been able to accomplish but a humility that he still understands that he’s got to be better and continue to grow every day. I think we’re excited about that as a staff to see the growth that’s still out there for him.”
With McClendon on last year’s roster, Rhule had the luxury of redshirting Bohanon. But he still played in three games due to the NCAA’s recent rule that allows players to participate in up to four games without burning their redshirt.
Now Baylor’s huge offensive playbook and the speed of the college game won’t be such a hurdle as when he first arrived from Earle, Ark., last spring.
“Coach Thomas and Charlie (Brewer) have helped me make a big step in my game,” Bohanon said. “I’ve spent a lot of time on it (the playbook) and have watched extra film and getting extra reps, so I feel I know it pretty good and can say I’ve made a huge jump. I’m focused on becoming more of a pocket passer and becoming more confident and knowing my job better, and knowing everybody else’s job like protection and routes.”
Meanwhile Zeno is trying to catch his breath after enrolling at Baylor in January. Zeno signed with Baylor in December after passing for more than 3,300 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushing for 16 touchdowns in his final two seasons at San Antonio Jay High School.
And yes, Baylor’s offensive playbook is as big as everybody told him it was.
“We’re putting in installs (in the playbook) if not every practice, then every other practice,” Zeno said. “It’s a lot to stay on top of. I expected some of it, but it’s still a jump from high school, trying to get it down. I’m just taking it day by day, step by step, not trying to get overwhelmed or look too far ahead.”
Zeno felt it was important to graduate from high school in December to enroll at Baylor early and get a head start on his college career. He’s constantly picking the brains of Thomas and Brewer to soak in everything he can.
“We support each other in the quarterback room,” Zeno said. “But Charlie has been a big influence. I bounce ideas off him, and if I don’t understand something, I go to him.”
The early start has become a tradition for Baylor quarterbacks as Brewer enrolled in the spring of 2017 and Bohanon enrolled in the spring of 2018. Thomas believes it will pay off for Zeno like it did for his two predecessors at quarterback.
“It’s a huge advantage,” Thomas said. “We’ve been fortunate to have our quarterbacks here the spring before, and when the summer comes they’re just in a whole different place physically and mentally, and they can attack training camp in a whole ‘nother way.”