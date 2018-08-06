When Fran Brown sees the abundance of defensive backs filling Baylor’s roster, a smile spreads across his face because he knows the kind of potential they possess.
Many of them had big moments last year and should be better this year. Cornerbacks Grayland Arnold and Harrison Hand and safeties Blake Lynch and Verkedric Vaughns are just some of the defensive backs Brown is counting on.
Brown understands the value of depth in the defensive backfield. It’s absolutely essential in the Big 12 where highly skilled quarterbacks and wide receivers roam free. But depth also makes practices more intense.
“Any time you have an opportunity to have more guys it helps when it comes to competition,” Brown said. “Competition brings out the best in a lot of guys if you love to compete. That’s a major thing here. We’re going to love to compete. I was taught that from Coach (Matt) Rhule when I played for him. That’s our same motto: Practice is everything.”
Now in their second season in defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s system, the Baylor players believe they have a much better grasp of what the coaches are demanding. Instead of having to think about every move, they will be playing more instinctively and aggressively.
“We know what we’re doing and we have a better understanding of Coach Snow’s defense,” Vaughns said. “Once you know what you’re doing you’re able to play faster and be comfortable and I feel like we’re at that point right now. Just flying around and doing your job I feel like that will create turnovers.”
Forcing turnovers and becoming more effective tacklers are a major point of emphasis for Brown and assistant secondary coach Evan Cooper.
The Bears ranked last in the Big 12 with just three interceptions last season. Since it’s difficult to keep Big 12 teams from rolling up big passing yardage, stopping drives with turnovers and sacks is a priority.
“We have to give them every opportunity to be able to lead the country in takeaways,” Brown said. “We have a lot of turnover drills, we’re just attacking the ball. You have to coach it and you have to make sure that it’s a standard. You can’t let off on it.”
Brown is looking forward to coaching a healthy Arnold after a preseason arm injury forced him to miss the first three games last season.
Arnold missed spring drills following shoulder surgery, but he’s an aggressive, confident player who has a chance to be one of the best cornerbacks in the Big 12 if he can stay healthy.
“We all know Grayland is a good football player, but I feel like him being a leader and practicing at a high level day in and day out not only will help make him a better player but will also make the guys around him better football players,” Brown said.
Hand has a lot of promise after starting nine games as a freshman last season. He led the Bears with eight pass breakups and recorded an interception against Kansas.
“He’s getting better,” Brown said. “Me as a coach I have to continue to get him better and mentally tougher. Of course he got bigger and stronger because he’s been in college for a year now. Any time you get to come in as a true freshman, you take your lumps and bruises and you make a few plays. But when you sit there watching, a year of college will help you have a little more experience in the classroom and also on the football field.”
Sophomore cornerback Raleigh Texada has the speed to match up with the fastest Big 12 receivers while junior Jameson Houston has a good deal of experience. Freshmen Byron Hanspard Jr. and Mark Milton could also see some action.
At 6-3 and 196 pounds, Temple graduate transfer cornerback Derrek Thomas has the size and experience to play physical against Big 12 receivers.
“Derrek didn’t come here because he wanted to play for me,” Rhule said. “He came here because he wanted to play for Francis (Brown). He knows Francis can get him where he wants to go. Francis Brown is one of the best secondary coaches in the country at any level. He’s learned from Phil (Snow). He knows he needs those guys to take that final step to going be a Sunday guy.”
Baylor’s safeties are looking for a great deal of improvement since they were plagued by costly missed tackles throughout last season.
After shifting between wide receiver and cornerback last year, Lynch should be a strong addition at safety because of his 6-3, 213-pound frame and knack for making plays.
“He’s just a big, physical guy,” Brown said. “Now he has a chance to just really go in and focus on a position to give him the opportunity to see the best of him. I think you’ll see a great, great player in him later down the line when he really gets adjusted to the position and really starts understanding more.”
Vaughns is looking for a strong senior year at safety after starting five games last season. Vaughns made 42 tackles last season with two for loss and two pass breakups.
“I just have to take a leadership role and live hat on head,” Vaughns said. “What that means is when it’s your time to make the play make the play. I don’t care about the pressure. When I’m in a position to lead the team in a way they need energy, that’s my job to do.”
Junior Chris Miller and freshmen Christian Morgan and JT Woods also have the potential to contribute at safety. Brown wants to see a multitude of defensive backs ready to play by the Sept. 1 season opener against Abilene Christian.
“We want to be elite day in and day out until our guys understand what it means to be elite,” Brown said. “Just do what you’re asked to do and give everything you’ve got. That’s all you really can do, so I’m excited about that.”