Nobody ever said that taking over a Baylor football program that had been rocked by an ugly sexual assault scandal would be easy.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule had to start recruiting almost from scratch after he was hired in December 2016, yet somehow pieced together a top 25 class. Last season, he coached a roster that was short on experience and depth, and had a huge learning curve as the players tried to digest his staff’s exhaustive playbook.
That 1-11 season didn’t sit well with anybody, but in retrospect it shouldn’t have been completely unexpected since the Baylor football program faced such a major transition.
Now 20 months into the job, Rhule believes his program is operating more like he had envisioned. He’ll bring a deeper, more experienced and confident squad into Saturday’s season opener at 7 p.m. against Abilene Christian at McLane Stadium.
“There’s no longer that question of ‘Hey coach, why are we doing this?” Rhule said. “Why are we doing it this way and not that way? Everyone is sort of like this is what we’re doing and we’re all in. That really comes from adversity. I think all humans, especially young people, crave consistency and stability. When you know what to expect it’s easier to go attack it.”
Though some players left after last season, the vast majority stayed and came back with more conviction to rebuild the program. With a second top 25 class in 2018, the Bears have more security if rampant injuries hit them like last season.
“We got through the (2017) season, and I remember guys asking me ‘Hey is everyone going to leave, are you going to have a max exodus?’” Rhule said. “A couple guys left, but people are going to leave every year. The kids stayed, they worked hard, and I said to myself, ‘OK, we’re headed in the right direction.’ Then we had a good recruiting class and I felt good about the recruiting class.”
Perhaps most importantly, the players have a better grasp of Rhule and his staff’s offensive and defensive systems. Rhule has made it clear that he and his staff are there for all the players – those they recruited and the veterans who were already at Baylor from the Art Briles era.
“That’s my biggest thing is I’m not here to coach the guys I recruited, I’m here to coach the guys on the team, the guys that are here,” Rhule said. “I think I tried to do a better job of relaying that. I think the players opened up, and I think we’re in a good place, and we’ve been in a good place since the spring.”
Practices have been spirited since the Bears opened preseason drills on Aug. 3. Though the Bears have dealt with some injuries, they’ve had enough depth to keep practices operating at a high level. Rhule wants his players to bring the same intensity and drive to games.
“The biggest issue for us right now as a football team is I know when we practice we’re a pretty good football team,” Rhule said. “Are we going to bring practice to the game? I mean, we’ve had NFL scouts come in here and they’ve said, ‘Guys, you’re fun to watch practice.’ We don’t play music during practice, like maybe every fifth period. We’re not hype, I don’t dance. We practice. Our kids practice at a high level. The key is what’s going to flip it to where we bring it to the game?”
Rhule has been impressed with the progress of his three scholarship quarterbacks. After starting at the end of last season and leading the Bears to their only win against Kansas, sophomore Charlie Brewer has come back with a stronger arm and more knowledge of the offense.
North Carolina State graduate transfer Jalan McClendon and freshman Gerry Bohanon have also made great strides during preseason camp. With fast and gifted receivers like Denzel Mims, Chris Platt and Tennessee transfer Jalen Hurd, Rhule anticipates the deep ball becoming a major part of Baylor’s offense.
“You put on the 2013, 2014, 2015 Baylor teams and the one thing that stands out is Bryce (Petty) and all those guys throwing to Corey Coleman and those guys,” Rhule said. “The ability to throw the ball down the field was special. We think we have those kind of receivers. We just need to get the ball down there. That’s something Charlie has worked on the whole offseason and summer. Jalan has a big arm and Gerry has a big arm, so hopefully we can have a deep play threat.”
Baylor's running game will likely be split among junior JaMycal Hasty and sophomores Trestan Ebner and John Lovett. Hasty is physical back at 5-9 and 211 pounds while Ebner is the best receiver among the backs and Lovett brings elusive, big-play capabilities.
Hasty recently earned a single-digit jersey number for the work ethic and leadership he has shown during preseason camp.
“It just took me a while to understand JaMycal, what makes him tick,” Rhule said. “What speaks to me is effort. This is a guy that got up to squatting like 625 pounds. He bench presses, he studies, he practices, prepares. Just doesn’t say a lot, but leads by example.”
No area of the Baylor squad was more depth starved last season than the offensive line, which struggled to protect the quarterback and consistently open holes for the running backs. But it should be much stronger this season with four returning starters, including guards Blake Blackmar and Xavier Newman, tackle Patrick Lawrence and center Sam Tecklenburg.
Clemson transfer Jake Fruhmorgen, UCF transfer Christian Beard, junior college transfer Johncarlo Valentin and senior Josh Malin will give the Bears more depth at tackle. Additionally, Baylor brought in four freshmen offensive linemen, including Connor Galvin, Casey Phillips, Khalil Keith and Jackson Kimble.
“At the end of the day, I need to get the five best guys on the field, and I need to have other guys so that when they tired I can play them,” Rhule said. “If it’s hot next Saturday, we’re going to have to have more than just five guys playing on the offensive line. I need to be able to go out there with my 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th offensive linemen and get them ready to play.”
Baylor’s defense has set a team goal of 40 sacks after collecting just 23 last season. Much of the quarterback pressure needs to come from a defensive line that should have solid depth with tackles Ira Lewis, James Lynch and Bravvion Roy and ends Deonte Williams, Greg Roberts, Xavier Jones and Texas A&M transfer James Lockhart.
First-year Baylor defensive line coach Frank Okam wants his players to be the meanest, toughest unit on the team.
“My main focus right now in camp is to get the guys to play harder and tougher, and just kind of create that tough, competitive mentality we want from our team,” Okam said. “I tell the defensive line we have to be the brand. We have to instill that and walk that and live that. That’s the main focus is to get the guys to be the toughest position on the team right now.”
Baylor’s linebacking corps has been banged up during camp, but Rhule expects most of the players to be healthy for the season opener. Middle linebacker Clay Johnston and outside linebackers Jordan Williams, Jalen Pitre and converted safety Henry Black will lead the group.
After playing receiver and cornerback last year, Blake Lynch has been getting more comfortable at safety where he’s joined by senior Verkedric Vaughns.
But Rhule believes the cornerbacks have made biggest strides defensively since last season. Junior Grayland Arnold, sophomore Harrison Hand and Temple graduate transfer Derrek Thomas will be the leaders at cornerback.
“I think our corners, from last year to this year, have really taken a step,” Rhule said. “And they played well at times last year too. But they had some tough moments too. But I think Francis (Brown) has done a fantastic job coaching them, and they’ve done a fantastic job. And I’d say the other thing is just our overall communication, knowledge, maturity — all those things. We’re just a significantly better group in that regard.”
The Bears should feature one of the strongest kicking games in the Big 12 with Connor Martin returning after nailing 20 of 24 field goals last year and punter Drew Galitz back after he tore his ACL kicking off in the the fifth game last season against Kansas State. Galitz was averaging 45.2 yards per punt before his injury, and has been booming punts in practice this summer.
Rhule expects the Bears to reach a bowl game, but they can’t afford to stumble out of the gate like last season when Liberty pulled off a 48-45 win in the season opener. He's looking for his team to be focused and confident from the opening kickoff against Abilene Christian.
“I don’t want to have a team that goes out there next week scared, that’s like, ‘Oh, remember last year,’” Rhule said. “I don’t care about last year. I want a team that goes out there confident and ready to play. It starts with the coaches, it starts with all of us.”