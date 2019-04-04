During Matt Rhule’s first two seasons, Baylor didn’t produce a 1,000-yard rusher or an all-Big 12 running back.
But as a group, the Bears were still productive last season as they finished fourth in the Big 12 with 169.1 yards rushing per game and 25 touchdowns.
Baylor co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Jeff Nixon hopes to build on last year’s success with veterans JaMycal Hasty, Trestan Ebner and John Lovett returning and sophomore Abram Smith and redshirt freshman Craig “Sqwirl” Williams ready to make a bigger impact.
Additionally, the Bears signed Trinity Christian running back Qualan Jones and Merkel’s Jonah White. So the Bears’ running back room will be pretty crowded in the fall.
“We’re fortunate we have three or four really good backs coming back along with a couple of freshmen coming in,” Nixon said. “We’re pretty healthy at running back. I think that’s going to be a position of strength for us on offense this year.”
The wild card in Nixon’s hand is Lovett, who led the Bears with 573 yards with six touchdowns last season. Though he has been out this spring with a groin injury, Baylor is considering moving him to safety.
“He’s a valuable player,” Rhule said. “He’s put on some size. He’s about 210 pounds and we’re taking a look at him on defense. Not sure exactly where he will be when he comes back, but he’s going to make his presence felt somewhere on this team. Whether he ends up on offense or defense, John’s going to be a great player for us.”
Despite battling injuries throughout his career, Hasty has rushed for 1,371 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons. He’s a physical back with good speed who wants to finish his Baylor career with a strong senior season.
Ebner has been Baylor’s best receiver out of the backfield for the last two seasons, making 49 catches for 615 yards and four touchdowns. But he wants to become a more productive runner as he’s rushed for 534 career yards and three scores.
Ebner enjoyed his best game of last season in Baylor’s 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl as he ran for a 34-yard touchdown in the third quarter and caught a 75-yard scoring pass from Charlie Brewer in the fourth quarter.
“Running the ball, I did a better job of that at the bowl game, so I’m trying to capitalize on it,” Ebner said. “I still have to pick up the little things, making the right cuts, pressing the O-line. I’m really trying to get better at my pass protection. I feel that wasn’t one of my strong suits last season, so I’m spending extra time doing that.”
Before the Texas Bowl, Ebner hadn’t scored a touchdown in 2018 after scoring five as a freshman in 2017. He was glad to show he still had big play capability with his two breakaway scores against the Commodores.
“It was like a little relief,” Ebner said. “The bowl game showed me that I’ve still got it and I’m still getting better throughout the season. My confidence will be up going into this season, knowing I can play at a high level.”
Smith’s college career got off to an unfortunate start when he tore his ACL in the first practice of spring football in 2017. After playing sparingly last season, Smith hopes to contribute heavily this season.
“I think he’s all the way back from his knee injury,” Nixon said. “We’re expecting big things out of Abram. He’s a tough, downhill physical runner. He can run the ball between the tackles, he can pass protect, and he’s done a nice job improving his hands so far catching the football out of the backfield.”
With the NCAA now allowing players to participate in up to four games without burning their redshirt, the Bears got a sneak peek at Williams’ breakaway ability as he picked up 35 yards on his two carries, including a key fourth-quarter 21-yard touchdown run in a 37-34 win over Kansas State.
Whether Jones and White play as true freshmen remains to be seen, but both have tremendous potential.
“For me, JyMyc and Love, it’s our third year together, so we already know what to expect,” Ebner said. “We just try to pick up the younger dudes. I think it’s coming along good and everybody’s catching on. The young dudes like Sqwirl and Abram are picking it up too, so we’ve got a really deep group.”
Much of Baylor’s productivity in the running game will depend on how the offensive line develops.
While starting left tackle Connor Galvin, left guard Johncarlo Valentin and center Sam Tecklenburg are back, the Bears have to replace a pair of three-year starters in right guard Blake Blackmar and right tackle Patrick Lawrence.
Snow (Utah) College transfer Blake Bedier and senior Jake Fruhmorgen should battle for starting time on the right side of the offensive line while junior Xavier Newman, sophomore Henry Klinge and several others should also be factors.
With 15 offensive linemen listed on the spring roster, Nixon is happy he has plenty of offensive linemen to choose from.
“It’s a lot better than the first spring (2017) when we had like six of seven offensive linemen,” Nixon said. “We’ve been able to get some depth at the position. We’re kind of moving the guys around at different positions to what will be the best position for them. It’s going to be competition up front, and we have some talent and I’m looking forward to who’s going to step up and get it started.”