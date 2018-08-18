When Frisman Jackson joined the Baylor coaching staff in January, everybody told him he would be taking over the most talented group of players on the team.
After being around the receiving corps for eight months, he’s seen that they’re not only gifted players but intense competitors who know they’re in a daily all-out battle for playing time.
“We haven’t had a guy miss a day of practice so far this camp,” Jackson said. “We’ve still got a lot to iron out as far as details and stuff like that. But as far as energy and the way the guys are going about things, I’ve been really impressed by how hard the guys have been working. The best thing about my group is we’re so deep. It brings competition for the guys.”
Jackson came to Baylor after a year coaching the Tennessee Titans receivers in the NFL. But he’s well versed in Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s system since he coached under him at Temple in 2015-16.
Baylor’s receiving corps is led by junior Denzel Mims, a preseason all-Big 12 pick who topped the Bears with 61 catches for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore last season.
The 6-3, 208-pound Mims believes he can improve on last year’s breakout season by focusing on the nuances of his position as the Bears prepare for the Sept. 1 season opener against Abilene Christian at McLane Stadium.
“I’ve been working a lot on my route running, speed and cuts, breaking down and trying to know the details of the game,” Mims said. “So I think I’m a lot better on that now. (Jackson) demands a lot from me. Back to what I did last year, I feel like I need to do a lot more, and he feels the same way.”
There’s a definite buzz surrounding Jalen Hurd, a 6-4, 217-pound physical specimen who redshirted last year after transferring from Tennessee.
Hurd came to Baylor to recreate himself as a wide receiver after amassing 2,660 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns in three seasons at Tennessee. The senior believes his best shot to play in the NFL is at wide receiver, and Jackson won’t argue that point.
“If you went out there and looked at him, you wouldn’t have thought that he played running back before he got here,” Jackson said. “He looks as natural as I’ve seen a guy at receiver. He catches the ball well and runs good routes. Obviously, there are little things that he needs to work on as far as details.”
The most experienced receiver on the Baylor squad is senior Chris Platt, who is healthy again after going down with an ACL injury in the fourth game of last season against Oklahoma.
Platt can flat out fly as he helped Baylor’s 4x400-meter relay team win the 2017 Big 12 title. Last season, he was averaging 25.1 yards on 16 catches and had scored five touchdowns before he suffered his knee injury. Jackson has had a hard time holding him back in practice the last two weeks.
“He’s out there diving for balls,” Jackson said. “Everybody is gasping when he does that, but the kid’s out there playing his butt off. He doesn’t want to come off the field. I’m trying to kick him off the field but he doesn’t want to come off. He’s locked in, he’s energized, he’s ready to go.”
Junior Jared Atkinson is back on the team after taking off the spring semester to be with his mom who has been battling breast cancer in Mesquite. The 6-3 Atkinson is cut from the same mold as Mims and Hurd and has tremendous speed to complement his height.
“He’s gotten better every single practice,” Jackson said. “He was a little out of shape, a little overweight. But as training camp has gone on, I just talked to him today, ‘Hey man, you’ve been making great strides the last three or four days.’ You can see his body starting to get back to what it was before he left. He’s jumping up and snatching the ball and doing the things we thought he could do if he was here in the spring.”
More depth will come from juniors Tony Nicholson and Pooh Stricklin who caught 41 and 32 passes, respectively, last season. Sophomore Gavin Holmes should see more time after making 13 catches for 166 yards and two scores last year.
All the veterans have been pushed by a superb group of freshman receivers that includes Tyquan Thornton, Jackson Gleeson, Josh Fleeks and Kalon Barnes. The one thing they all have in common is mind-boggling speed.
“This is the fastest young group of guys I’ve ever had in my coaching career,” Jackson said. “All of them can run. I told them if we could get a 4x100 team against the older guys, we’d probably beat them. I’d put my money on the young guys.”
Barnes was clocked at 10.04 seconds in the 100 meters in May which would have been a national schoolboy record if not for windy conditions. He won the Class 4A state title in both the 100 and 200 meters for Silsbee High School.
Thornton was timed at 21.07 seconds in the 200 meters and 10.5 in the 100 meters at Miami Booker T. Washington High School. Fleeks was a sprinter for the Cedar Hill track team while Gleeson was timed at 21.14 in the 200 meters at Mansfield.
Playing wide receiver for a Division I school takes a lot more than pure speed. The freshmen have had their heads buried in the Bears’ offensive playbook since they arrived on campus.
“It’s been kind of tough because coming from high school to college there’s a lot more plays,” Fleeks said. “It’s real hard to learn the plays and stuff but it’s been good. It’s just study, study, study. Whenever I can, any free time I have, I’ve got to study. So I don’t really have any free time.”
The veteran Baylor receivers have taken the young guys under their wing to try to accelerate their learning process.
“You’ve got Jalen, Mims, Tony,” Fleeks said. “Some of the plays and stuff like that are really hard, but they just help me through it. I think I’m doing pretty good. I feel like all I have to do is get the plays down.”
With so many receivers on board, Barnes has seen some time at cornerback. His fellow receivers get a gleam in their eyes when they match up against him.
“An interesting one has been all our guys against Kalon when he went over there to the DBs,” Jackson said. “He’s taken some snaps at DB, and our guys take it personnel that he’s over there. He’s a tough joker, they’ve been getting after him. He’s been fun to watch.”
The Bears hope to throw more deep passes this year since sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer has improved his arm strength.
“Oh, it’s a whole lot better,” Mims said. “I don’t know what he did to get that strong. I don’t know if he’s been lifting weights in the summer, but his arm strength is a whole lot better. Of course, I’m looking for deep balls. Anytime I can get the deep balls, I’m comfortable with that, I’m good with that.”
Jackson is looking forward to the next two weeks of practice before the first game. He expects the competition in his receivers room to only intensify, but he believes there will be enough passes to go around.
“I’ve played receiver, I’ve coached receivers,” Jackson said. “If you throw them 100 balls, they’re going to be mad because they didn’t catch 101. They’re never going to be happy. But what we’re doing offensively, everybody is going to have a chance to catch the ball. That’s what we’ve been selling to these guys. They’ve seen it throughout practice, we chart every target. Every guy is relatively close to each other as far as balls thrown to them. So there haven’t been any issues with that.”
While everybody knows the receivers are the deepest and most talented unit on the team, Jackson doesn’t want them to stop striving to get better.
“I told the guys the first day, everybody is saying we’re the best group,” Jackson said. “After this day, I’m not going to mention it ever again to you guys. We’ve got to go out there and practice, we’ve got to go out there and play and perform. We want our actions to speak louder than our words, and that’s all I’ve been talking to these guys about.”