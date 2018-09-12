When you’re playing pitch-and-catch, it’s a heck of a lot easier for the guy on the receiving end when the ball hits him in the mitt.
It’s no different when the pitcher is a quarterback and the catcher is a wide receiver.
Baylor’s quarterback platoon of Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon have emerged as major playmakers in the Bears’ 2-0 start to the season. BU coach Matt Rhule notes that each guy is blessed with his own unique gifts and abilities – with Brewer, it’s his ability to scramble and make plays on the move, while McClendon possesses the power to heave a deeper ball.
But where both are strikingly similar is in their tendency to fling bull’s eyes at their targets.
Both McClendon and Brewer have shown tremendous accuracy on the young season. Brewer is hitting 63.3 percent of his passes, and completed 23 of 34 attempts (67.6 percent) in last week’s win over UTSA, a clip that would’ve been much better had it not been for five drops from the BU receivers.
McClendon, meanwhile, is hitting on 68.4 percent of his attempts.
“I think their accuracy and ability to take care of the football (are similar),” Rhule said. “They handle duress. Jalan gets hit from behind and fumbles the football, and he’s about to throw a touchdown. Last week Charlie had the tipped ball. Other than that, they are both taking care of the ball and both are accurate. We probably could have thrown for another 150 yards had we not had all the drops.”
Granted, it should be no real big shocker to anyone that Brewer has been zipping the ball where it needs to go. A consistent, accurate arm has been his go-to weapon since high school. In his senior season of 2016 at Lake Travis, Brewer connected on 263 of his 340 passes for a completion rate of 77.4 percent, breaking the national single-season high school record.
Baylor receiver Denzel Mims said that Brewer anticipates exactly where he needs to put the ball to maximize a reception, sometimes before his receiver has even turned his head or come out of his route. Such was the case when Brewer found Mims on a 22-yard, second-quarter touchdown against the Roadrunners. That baby was a work of art, Mims said.
“It was a beautiful pass. It was a nice pass,” Mims said. “When I turned around, I really wasn’t expecting it. But it was there, so I had to go make the play.”
Brewer, who comes from a family of quarterbacks, deflected any credit and defaulted to praising his receiver.
“He had a one-on-one right there, and I just kind of threw it up on kind of his back shoulder, kind of high, and let him go get it,” Brewer said.
After lighting it up in Baylor’s opener against Abilene Christian, McClendon endured a rougher outing against UTSA. He completed only 3-of-6 passes for 39 yards, and suffered a lost fumble near the end of the first half when he was sacked by UTSA’s Lorenzo Dantzler. Ultimately, Rhule opted to let Brewer, the hot hand, play the entire second half.
But McClendon will still very much be in the rotation going forward, Rhule said this week.
“It wasn’t Jalan’s night, he’s got to be unbelievably disappointed because he prepared his tail off and I hate that for him,” Rhule said. “But I’m going back to Jalan next week, and Charlie was disappointed last week. But we came right back to Charlie.”
Part of what aids McClendon’s accuracy is that he’s been around the block a time or two. The graduate transfer didn’t see a ton of action in his three seasons at North Carolina State, but he has spent countless hours in the film room, learning the nuances of the game.
“One of the great things about Jalan is he’s such a football mind,” Rhule said. “He sees the coverages that they have, and he’ll come in like, ‘Hey, what about this, this and this?’ He has some really good thoughts and that’s why he’s fun to coach.”
Baylor’s protection still needs to get better. UTSA registered three sacks last week, and Duke’s defensive line will offer another step up in competition. And, as the players and coaches have admitted, the drops were a problem, too.
But when it comes to sliding a pigskin through a tight window, Baylor seems well-equipped in that regard.
“I think the competition has helped both quarterbacks,” Rhule said. “They’re both having to push without pressing. I think you could see a little different look in Charlie’s eyes this week. As I’ve said, sometimes when you’re going through things in life and what might feel like adversity ends up being the greatest thing that ever happened to you when you look back, and I think that’s true for both guys. … But I think they’re both getting better, so we’ll continue to play both.”
Bear Facts: Matt Rhule said that Baylor is doing whatever it can to accommodate Duke, which is traveling to Central Texas a day early due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence on the East Coast. The Blue Devils are planning on staying in the Temple area and will practice at Temple High School. “They’ll have 48 hours together in the hotel,” Rhule said. “I’m sure on their end that extra time together will be well spent.”