It’s been an oft-repeated mantra for Baylor’s defense since Matt Rhule arrived two years ago: Create more turnovers.
After forcing just 11 turnovers during Rhule’s 2017 debut season, the Bears backtracked to 10 last year. That’s the fewest in the Big 12 over the last two years, and it’s a statistic Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow wants desperately to change.
“The big thing is it’s got to become a mentality with the whole program,” Snow said. “And we still haven’t gotten over the hump. We’re starting to get more turnovers this spring. That’s all we talk about, so we’re really trying to make an emphasis of it.”
The Baylor coaches are actively recruiting defensive players who had a knack for forcing turnovers in high school in hopes it will carry over to the college level.
But it will take more than a resume filled with interceptions and fumble recoveries to change Baylor’s defensive culture. Snow is always looking for his defensive players to be more aggressive while eyeing chances to strip the ball away from offensive players.
Over the last two years, opponents have a whopping 44-21 advantage in forced turnovers.
“I always say this: If you want a DB that intercepts the ball, recruit one that does it in high school,” Snow said. “If they don’t intercept the ball in high school, they’re probably not going to do it in college. If they strip the ball in high school, they’re probably going to strip it in college. So in the recruiting process, we look for that too. We’re getting better with it.”
Better familiarity with Snow’s defensive principles should create an atmosphere where his players are more likely to force turnovers.
With the bulk of the defense back from last year’s 7-6 team that finished the season with a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl, Snow has seen his players grasping defensive concepts more quickly during the first two weeks of spring drills.
Snow also sees a stronger, fitter team that should be able to withstand the rigors of the Big 12 schedule as the Bears plunge deeper into the season. But the Bears are clearly still a work in progress who need to make gains in the weight room.
“All the young guys have put on weight,” Snow said. “You know what’s hard is we don’t have any fat players on defense, which means we don’t have linebackers that can go play D-line. We’re trying to get our linebackers to gain enough weight to play on the line. We don’t have a big safety that can go play linebacker because they’re trying to gain weight. But we’re getting bigger and our strength coach (Jeremy Scott) does a great job.”
Baylor lost several seniors on the defensive line, including Greg Roberts, Ira Lewis and Xavier Jones. But the Bears return all-Big defensive lineman James Lynch along with Rob Saulin, James Lockhart, Deonte Williams and Bravvion Roy. Both Williams and Roy are recovering from injuries from last season.
Young defensive linemen like TJ Franklin, Logan Compton and Marje Smith and junior transfer Niadre Zouzoua could also make an impact.
“There’s a lot of young kids out there playing D-line,” Snow said. “And we’re doing a few things different up front. It’s just a matter of them maturing and getting bigger and stronger, and they have gotten bigger and stronger. They’ve just got to get some more reps under their belt, and I think they’ll be fine.”
Baylor should improve in the secondary, but Snow and cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper are having to juggle players in practice. Cornerbacks Kalon Barnes, Mark Milton and Raleigh Texada and safety JT Woods have been splitting time between football and track this spring. Woods broke his collarbone during a recent practice and is unable to run the hurdles in the Texas Relays this weekend.
Recruited to Baylor as a receiver, Barnes switched to cornerback last year and has a chance to thrive when his mechanics catch up to his speed.
“Kalon is doing terrific,” Snow said. “The kid can really run. He’s really athletic, but just needs to play more. It’s all the lateral stuff and all the body mechanics, the positioning he’s got to learn because no one’s really ever taught him how to (back) pedal and do all those things. So that’s all new to him. He has through spring football and all summer, and he’ll be a pretty good player for us in the fall.”
Cornerback Grayland Arnold, who redshirted last season following an ankle injury, is out this spring. But once everybody is in the fold in the fall, the Bears have a chance to put a solid defense on the field.
“We have a lot of guys hurt,” Snow said. “With only 32 guys in pads, a lot of guys have to play and play different positions. That’s what spring ball is for is to see who we are and to try some new things. So we’re in the developmental stage with some of the new stuff.”