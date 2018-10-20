Fresh off graduating from Penn State in 1998, Matt Rhule began his quest to climb the ladder in the coaching profession.
Rhule started as a volunteer assistant at his alma mater before coaching the linebackers at Albright College in Reading, Pa., for a year. After stops at eight different places, Rhule is now in his second year as Baylor’s head coach.
If Rhule was breaking into college coaching today, his road might be a little easier.
During the last decade, coaching and support staff positions have exploded for Football Bowl Subdivision programs. There are many more opportunities for coaches working under titles like offensive and defense analysts and quality control positions.
“When I was a young coach trying to break into Division I, it was hard because there weren’t as many jobs,” Rhule said. “Now there’s more jobs where you can kind of get your foot in the door. If you excel, you can grow and be promoted.”
But just how many support staff members that should be allowed in football programs has become a burning topic among FBS schools in recent years.
High revenue schools like Alabama, Texas and Michigan can afford to have substantially more football staff members than other schools, and even those in their own conference. Schools from non-Power 5 conferences like the Sun Belt and Conference USA can’t come close to matching the staffs of high profile schools.
The NCAA is studying whether to put restrictions on the number of support staff members allowed in college football programs.
“There has been a significant undertaking by the NCAA to put some type of limitation on these positions,” said Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association. “It’s a hot topic across the country. It’s been somewhat contentious. There are some conferences that have huge disparities among the number of coaches on staff.”
Under NCAA rules, FBS schools are allowed 10 assistant coaches and four graduate assistants who can perform on-field coaching duties. Additionally, the NCAA allows football programs five strength and conditioning coaches.
But the number of staff members who can assist football programs off the field with duties such as offensive and defensive analysis and recruiting remains limitless.
In an NCAA survey published by CBS Sports last year, Notre Dame topped the country with 45 on-field coaches, strength coaches, graduate assistants and other support staff.
Texas was second with 44 followed by Georgia with 42, Auburn 41 and Michigan 40. Among Big 12 schools, the survey showed Texas Tech with 33, Baylor 31, Iowa State 30, Kansas 28, TCU 28, Oklahoma 27, Kansas State 24, West Virginia 23 and Oklahoma State 20.
However, it’s widely believed that many football programs employ a much larger number of staff members than the NCAA survey showed. Particularly powerhouse schools like Alabama, which listed just 31 football staff members.
Berry said another survey showed one FBS football program employed 107 people compared to 15 at a school at the lowest end of the scale. Berry declined to name the schools mentioned in the survey.
“It’s probably similar to the arms race for facilities because schools are trying to compete at the highest level,” said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. “When one staff adds somebody, the next one will try to do it as well. Over the last two or three years, there’s certainly been an increase in staff.”
Increased revenue from television contracts has helped make additional staff members possible, especially at Power 5 conference schools. In June, the Big 12 announced that it distributed an average of $36.5 million per school during 2017-18. Last year, the SEC led the nation with $40.4 million annually per school from television contracts.
High revenue schools like Notre Dame and Texas can add more personnel to its athletic department budget with ticket sales, merchandise sales and other sources.
“There’s so much money in a budget in football programs in Power 5 schools, and they continue to fill up with people who can help from the analytical side of it and video watching,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. “I think it’s more of that than anything at this time. The loophole in the system is hiring analysts who are not on the field coaches. Analysts have grown considerably, but I haven’t really changed my role over the last six to eight years.”
Head coaches across the country were ecstatic when the NCAA announced that football programs can increase its number of assistant coaches on the field from nine to 10 this year. Rhule promptly promoted Evan Cooper from director of player personnel to an assistant defensive coach.
Like many coaches, Rhule likes to use support staff positions to groom young coaches to eventually become on-field assistants. After longtime offensive line coach George DeLeone was unable perform on-field coaching duties following hip surgery, Rhule promoted Shawn Bell to offensive line coach last spring after he served as offensive analyst last season.
It was a major break for Bell who joined Rhule’s staff in December 2016 after 10 years coaching in the Texas high school ranks, including head coaching positions at Clifton, Magnolia West and Cedar Ridge. Bell was thankful that he was able to spend a year learning Rhule’s system before becoming an on-field coach.
“First and foremost, with Coach DeLeone, getting to know him the past year and then the experience of working alongside him in the meeting room and his experience, has been tremendous,” said Bell during spring drills.
Rhule currently has four quality control coaches on his Baylor staff, including Matt Lombardi and Damiere Shaw serving on the offensive side and Rob Dvoracek and Bobby Maffei on the defensive side. Dvoracek and Shaw both graduated from Temple, where they were former players before becoming student assistants under Rhule when he was head coach at the Philadelphia-based university from 2013-16.
Maffei was a Temple graduate assistant under Rhule who joined him at Baylor in January 2017. Lombardi is a graduate of Delaware who was a graduate assistant at Louisville before joining Baylor in February 2017.
“I want to have young guys you can kind of groom,” Rhule said. “I always follow what (New England Patriots coach) Bill Belichick does, kind of bringing guys in and growing them through their system. I think it’s different philosophies and people have different amounts of money to spend on those jobs.”
Quality control coaches take some of the burden off on-field assistant coaches by performing duties like game film assessment, research and analyzing opposing teams.
With the explosion of the internet and the abundance of information in the digital age, increased personnel off the field can be a huge benefit for on-field coaches.
“There was a time when you were watching 16 millimeter film and then you watched VCR tapes,” Rhule said. “Now everything’s digital with computers and you need people there to manage that stuff. There’s a lot of people now you can outsource things to and they send you all kinds of information. We utilize several companies and people within the building to manage statistics and probabilities, and best practices and time management and all those different things.”
Some head coaches like Alabama’s Nick Saban have taken a much different approach to quality control or analyst positions, hiring highly experienced former head coaches.
Former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian became an offensive analyst on Saban’s staff before transitioning to offensive coordinator in 2016.
Sarkisian is now offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. But after he left Alabama, former New Mexico head coach Mike Locksley slid in as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator after serving as an offensive analyst at Alabama in 2016.
After Butch Jones was fired following a five-year stint as Tennessee’s head coach, Saban hired him as an offensive analyst this year.
“Some people can pay a quality control coach $150,000 and get a former head coach or a former coordinator,” Rhule said. “It depends on the philosophy and money. To do an elite job you have to have a lot of people because there’s a lot of man hours involved in what we do nowadays compared to maybe even when I first got into coaching.”
Regardless of the experience level of the offensive and defensive analysts, they’ve benefited head coaches who have more responsibilities than ever since they have to act as CEO’s of their football programs.
“We certainly have more help now than we ever had,” said West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen. “The off the field stuff allows us to be competitive from a recruiting point of view and a game planning point of view as well. I think we’re in a better spot now than even a couple of years ago when I was calling plays.”
But no matter how large their staffs grow, head coaches are ultimately responsible for the production of their personnel. While Rhule loves his time on the field coaching his players, he knows he’s got a growing organization to oversee and he must make sure his staff is doing things the right way.
“There’s a lot of people here that I’m responsible for,” Rhule said. “You can’t sit back and hope that they’re doing things right. You have to manage what’s going on. There’s just a lot of different areas between recruiting and player development, discipline and academics, and media and all these different things. So you need to have great people in those areas and you have to have great people underneath the great people in those areas if you want to be elite.”