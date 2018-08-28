Baylor coach Matt Rhule is an excitable, fast-talking guy who can rattle off words like an auctioneer.
But he was caught off-guard when freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer told him to calm down during a high-pressure moment last fall.
“He’s a true freshman telling me to calm down during a game,” Rhule said. “So the key is to have him to continue to be the guy that’s laughing at me in the huddle, telling me to calm down. He’s got that “it” factor to him.”
That “it” factor was a big reason the Bears signed Brewer. There was no question he was a winner: Setting a national record with a 77.4 completion percentage and passing for 54 touchdowns, Brewer led Lake Travis to the Class 6A Division I state championship as a senior in 2016.
Though he took his share of lumps last season as he tried to adjust to Division I football behind a depth-starved offensive line, he showed he could command a college huddle and get his teammates on board.
Stepping in for injured Zach Smith, he nearly rallied the Bears to a homecoming win over West Virginia when he engineered four fourth quarter touchdown drives in a 38-36 loss at McLane Stadium.
Two weeks later, Brewer passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bears a 38-9 win over Kansas in Lawrence on Nov. 4. It was Baylor’s only win of the season, which clearly wasn’t enough for Brewer, who knew nothing but winning at Lake Travis.
“It’s a feeling you don’t want to ever feel again, so I think there’s motivation that you don’t want to be in that position again,” Brewer said. “We’re working every day so we won’t be, so that’s motivation. My expectation is to win every game, so we just need to start out 1-0 and 2-0 and keep it going and just really get better every day in practice and in the film room.”
With Smith transferring to Tulsa, Brewer became Baylor’s clear No. 1 quarterback in the spring. The Bears are counting heavily on him since they don’t have a great deal of quarterback depth. Freshman Gerry Bohanon and graduate transfer Jalan McClendon are the only other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.
Brewer likes being the guy everybody’s counting on. He came to Baylor to get a shot to play early and he’s burning to prove he can get the program back to making bowl games every year.
“I got in there a little bit (as a freshman) and I’m feeling more comfortable now,” Brewer said. “You always want to prepare yourself as a starter whether you’re one, two or three, whatever you are on the depth chart. I felt I was prepared. I feel a lot better now, but I still have a lot to work on.”
Brewer’s work during spring drills was limited as he was recovering from a shoulder injury. But he’s healthy now and throwing the ball better than ever.
Brewer put up solid numbers last year as he completed 68.1 percent for 1,562 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also showed he could make plays with his feet as he rushed for 166 yards. After improving his arm strength over the summer, he should give the Bears more chances to make explosive plays.
“I’m very confident in him,” said Baylor senior receiver Chris Platt. “I’ve seen how hard Charlie has worked this summer. He’s improved his arm. He has another year under his belt, so he knows what to expect from this offense. He’s going to improve more on the decision-making also.”
Baylor’s receiving corps should be one of the best in the Big 12 with Platt accompanied by returning 1,000-yard receiver Denzel Mims, Tennessee transfer Jalen Hurd, and veterans like Tony Nicholson and Pooh Stricklin. Freshman Tyquan Thornton from Miami’s Booker T. Washington could also make a quick impact.
Brewer feels fortunate to throw to such a talented crew and wants to take advantage of their abilities.
“Definitely those guys make me look good,” Brewer said. “Whenever you can throw to somebody like them, all I’ve got to do is make the right read and put the ball there and they do the rest.”
A deeper, more experienced offensive line should also give Brewer more protection after the Bears allowed a Big 12-high 37 sacks last year. But Rhule still wants the 6-1, 202-pound Brewer to be a running threat and create plays with his feet.
Many hours in the weight room have made Brewer a more physically imposing quarterback.
“The biggest thing I’m excited about for Charlie is the way he’s grown physically,” Rhule said. “For him to play like we want him to play, he’s got to run, he’s got to dive, he’s got to slide, he’s got to run through people. He can’t function in a world other than that because that’s who he is. He looks like a different person now. For him to get as big and strong as he’s gotten has been really good for him.”