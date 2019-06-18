Baylor landed a pair of talented two-way football players as Brownwood High School's Adonis McCarty and Lawton's Chateau Reed made verbal commitments on Tuesday.
McCarty is a 5-11, 180-pound cornerback and wide receiver who made 50 catches for 757 yards and five touchdowns as a junior last season. As a sophomore in 2017, McCarty made 40 catches for 792 yards and nine scores.
Reed is a 6-3, 180-pound defensive back and receiver who made 39 catches for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior last season for the Lawton (Okla.) Wolverines.
Reed also returned nine kicks for 268 yards and two punts for 48 yards. He returned his only interception for a 98-yard touchdown.
The additions of McCarty and Reed give the Bears eight commitments in their 2020 class. They were the second and third commitments this month after 6-0, 184-pound Lancaster cornerback Theron Stroops committed on June 8.