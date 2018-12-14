Baylor defensive backs coach Fran Brown is returning to Temple University where he will join recently hired Owls head coach Manny Diaz.
Diaz became Temple’s coach on Thursday and he worked quickly to get Brown on his defensive coaching staff. Brown’s specific job title wasn’t announced Friday.
Brown had worked under head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow as defensive backs coach at Temple from 2013-16 before he joined them at Baylor for the last two seasons.
Brown interviewed for the Temple head coaching position earlier this week before Diaz accepted the job, after serving as Miami’s defensive coordinator. The Owls’ head coaching job opened on Dec. 7 when Geoff Collins became Georgia Tech’s head coach following a two-year stint at Temple.
Brown had also been one of Baylor’s key recruiters.
“I’ve been with Fran Brown for six years, so he is hard to lose,” Snow said. “But the program is bigger than one person, right? So no matter who leaves we’ll replace it. We love Fran but he chose to leave us, so we’ll just go on. We’ll be fine but the loss right now hurts.”
With the Bears practicing for their Dec. 27 Texas Bowl date against Vanderbilt, Snow will take over coaching the cornerbacks while defensive coach Evan Cooper will be largely responsible for coaching the safeties.
Brown, a native of Camden, N.J., is a 2006 Western Carolina graduate where he was an all-Southern Conference cornerback. That’s where Brown began his association with Rhule, who was an assistant coach at Western Carolina from 2002 through 2005.
After coaching at the high school level in 2010, Brown became Temple’s assistant director for internal operations in 2011 and served as a graduate assistant in 2012 before taking his role as defensive backs coach for the Owls.