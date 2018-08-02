Art Briles has a job coaching football again.
The former Baylor head football coach has agreed to a contract to coach the Guelfi Firenze American Football team, located in Florence, Italy, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Thursday. The team later confirmed the hiring on its website.
Briles coached Baylor for eight seasons, winning a pair of Big 12 championships, before being fired in 2016 in the fallout from the Pepper Hamilton investigation into the school’s sexual assault problems. Briles did not immediately return calls from the Tribune-Herald, and a representative from the team said that Briles wouldn't be doing any additional interviews on Thursday.
This marks the second coaching position that Briles, 62, has landed since that time, both outside of the United States. In August 2017, the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats briefly hired Briles as an offensive assistant coach. However, his tenure didn’t even last one full day, as the Tiger-Cats backed out of the decision after criticism from league officials, fans and media.
Briles has an overall college football coaching record of 99-65 in stops at Houston and Baylor, with 10 bowl appearances. At Baylor, he went 65-37 and led the Bears to 10-win seasons four different times.
But his time at Baylor ended in turmoil. The Pepper Hamilton report cited a “fundamental failure” within the athletic department and football program with how it handled sexual assault complaints. One subsequent lawsuit against Baylor alleged dozens instances of sexual assault perpetrated by BU football players, and stated that gang rape was viewed by players as a “team bonding experience.”
In an interview with the Star-Telegram, Briles said, “I would have done more had I known more.”
In its findings of fact released in May 2016, Pepper Hamilton stated that on multiple occasions, football coaches or staff met directly with a potential sexual assault victim or the parent of a victim and did not report the allegations. The report noted that the football staff’s choices “in some instances, posed a risk to campus safety and the integrity of the university.”
“Hindsight is a blessing and a curse. I’ve always been about trying to be fair and honest with everyone I came in contact with,” Briles told the Star-Telegram. “The thing that hurts me as much as anything (was) the culture at Baylor at the time; I don’t think victims, I know they didn’t feel comfortable going to report assaults that took place. I don’t think they were represented and taken care of with the level that needed to be handled with. That’s something that through all of this and as time goes will become more clear.
“Not only me but many of us felt betrayed because we were not privy to the information that was available in a way we wanted to respond. ... With the way things are going, with some of the transparency starting to take place, I am confident the truth will come out. It’s not just important for me.”
Reached by phone, Briles' attorney Ernest Cannon said that Baylor's administrators and regents have painted his client in an unfair light.
"It appears that Baylor’s aim is for him not to coach football," Cannon said. "I never quite understand that. It seems they go out of their way to harm the man. There’s not a mean bone in Art’s body. I’ve known him a long time. He had good intentions but he’s had some bad folks after him. At the heels of every great man is a pack of howling jackals.
"He put them on the road map as far as football is concerned and he’s being repaid with this."
Briles told the Star-Telegram that he agreed to terms with Guelfi Firenze within the past 24 hours, and that the contract allows him to return to the U.S. should a stateside coaching opportunity arise.
“I’m a football coach and it’s all I’ve ever done and all I’ve ever really had a passion to do; this gives me a chance to be on the field and between the lines,” Briles told the Star-Telegram. “(This is) a situation where I can build a team over there and it’s inspiring to me. ... It’s a situation where I can stay active this fall as a coach and as a person be involved in the game. Who knows what the future holds? It’s a golden opportunity for me to get on the field and be involved. I’m jacked about it.”
Cannon said that he has had conversations with Briles about the job in Italy, and that Briles is definitely excited about the opportunity to coach again.
"He wants to coach football. He’ll be happy," Cannon said.
Via a statement, Guelfi Firenze general manager Edoardo Cammi expressed his excitement over the hiring of Briles.
“We are thrilled that Coach Briles has accepted our offer and will be our head coach for the 2019 season,” Cammi said. “We are all excited about the opportunity of having a professional of his stature as our coach, and we can’t wait to welcome him on our Guelfi family starting from the off-season.”
Briles’ new roster will feature a mix of Italian and American players. The European football season begins in March and runs through June. Briles is expected to go to Italy in October 2018, Cannon said.