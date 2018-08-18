Brice Cherry: Take heart -- sports' good eggs outnumber the spoiled ones
As you unfold your newspaper and read it or click on a story online, as you watch the news on television or listen to it on radio, it’s easy to get discouraged. Even if you ignore the A section – and I wouldn’t suggest that you do – and stick to sports, it’s not always fun and games.
Stories about athletes being charged with sexual assault or domestic violence seem to arrive daily. Tales of recruiting violations, academic fraud and coach misconduct plague college athletics. Additionally, the intermingling of politics and sport can suck some of the joy out of our athletic entertainment, as two fans of the same team might suddenly find themselves on opposite sides of an argument.
But guess what? Not all big-time pro and college athletes are knuckleheads. Not even close.
In fact, as I meet and interact with athletes and coaches on all levels, I am increasingly heartened by the overall character they possess. There are plenty of good people out there. You don’t even have to look that far to find them.
Back on baseball’s Opening Day, I witnessed a scene that would melt the Grinch’s heart. I was in Arlington to cover the season opener between the Rangers and Astros, and after the game I ventured down to the locker rooms to conduct some interviews.
Certain interview setups are more conducive to a productive question-and-answer exchange than others. Where you don’t usually want to be is at the back of a large scrum of reporters, and that’s where I found myself as Astros manager A.J. Hinch addressed the media in the hallway outside the locker room. As I strained to reach my recording device over the horde, I happened to hear a lively conversation happening just over my shoulder.
When I turned to look, here was Astros outfielder George Springer, happily chatting with a young Rangers fan. The boy had ended up with Springer’s leadoff home run ball, a historic souvenir since the outfielder had become the first batter in MLB history to bang season-opening longballs in consecutive seasons.
Springer had presented the boy with an array of items in exchange for the ball, but the real gift was the way he made the wide-eyed kid feel appreciated and special.
“Yeah, he’s a Rangers fan, but he’s a George Springer fan now,” the boy’s father said.
“That’s great! I’ll take it!” Springer responded.
The thing is, that kind of interaction isn’t even that uncommon among big leaguers. In midsummer, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred unwittingly set off a firestorm of backlash when he criticized Angels outfielder Mike Trout – who doesn’t do many endorsements or have a particularly active presence on social media – for not marketing himself enough.
“I think we could help him make his brand very big,” Manfred said at the time. “But he has to make a decision to engage. It takes time and effort.”
In response, baseball fans flooded social media outlets with photos and videos of Trout taking the time and making the effort to, yes, engage with fans at ballparks all over the country. An ESPN reporter even tweeted out a series of photos that showed Trout pulling a 6-year-old boy out of the crowd during batting practice, then talking and stretching with him for some 15 minutes before giving him a bat as a souvenir.
“Never seen anything like it,” said Eddie Matz, the reporter.
The good eggs aren’t limited to the baseball field. Lord knows that the NFL’s national anthem controversy has turned off some folks to pro football – I’m not going to reignite that debate, except to remind that the kneeling players aren’t actually protesting the country or the military – but many, many NFL players stand out as pillars of the community.
Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho takes a trip to Africa every year with his family’s Living Hope Christian Ministries team, to provide medical help to those in need. Detroit Lions lineman Haloti Ngata has developed a program that provides free college prep exam courses to students in two different states. Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick’s Blocking Out Hunger foundation aims to eliminate childhood hunger in the Metroplex area.
I could go on and on. Honestly, that’s just a snapshot of the ways those particular gentlemen serve their cities, and they’re just three of many. Certainly, nobody in Houston or along the Texas Gulf Coast will ever forget the efforts of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Watt raised some $37 million in relief funds, including some of his own money.
Again, it’s not just the MLB or NFL guys. Some of the most active philanthropists in this country are members of the NBA and WNBA, the LPGA and PGA, NASCAR, the NHL and the ATP.
Ah, but what about those “me-lennials?” Surely they’re too self-absorbed to take off their Beats headphones and look up from their smart phones to do something good for the community, am I right?
Maybe in some cases. But be encouraged – many teenagers and young adults are giving back in ways both big and small.
Back in July, the Trib’s John Werner and I attended the Big 12’s Football Media Days in Frisco. We interviewed several dozen coaches and athletes from around the conference, and came away uplifted and hopeful for the future of the country.
Take Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner, for example. Among Risner’s numerous community service endeavors is serving as a counselor at Camp Hope, which offers kids battling cancer a chance to get outdoors and experience the fun of summer camp.
“It means so much to me, just to be able to meet them,” Risner said. “They impact me so much, it makes me go through every day to be thankful and pushes me that much harder. Every time I feel sorry for myself, it’s hot, it’s a long workout. Really, dude? Are you kidding me? You’re a Division I football player about to play in the Big 12 Conference and have a shot at the NFL, whatever you want to do, you’re healthy, you’ve got two legs and two arms and a healthy heart, it just helps me so much, man.”
Another impressive Big 12 star is Iowa State running back David Montgomery. He had a tough upbringing in Cincinnati, yet not only stayed out of trouble but joined the Boy Scouts. For his Eagle Scout project, Montgomery worked with a Cincinnati homeless shelter, the Mary Magdalene House, to get soap and other toiletries in the hands of the city’s homeless. He even set up donation boxes at his own high school football games.
(Shameless plus: You can read about Risner, Montgomery and many of the other Big 12’s top players – and people – in the Trib’s Big 12 Preview magazine, which publishes Aug. 29.)
Closer to home, Matt Rhule’s Baylor football team has made community service projects as regular a part of their routine as on-field practice and weight room lifting sessions. Just this year, the Bears have amassed more than 800 hours of community service as a team.
Speaking at a local church the other night, Rhule mentioned that he had left his 13-year-old son in position meetings with the Baylor players – “He thinks he’s part of the team,” the coach said – and that the whole group was heading to Hawaiian Falls waterpark later that same night to cool off and have some fun.
“That probably should tell you how I feel about those (players), how much I trust those guys, that I’m willing to leave my son with them,” Rhule said.
Granted, the bad news won’t stop. It’s inevitable. Tomorrow you’ll wake up and read a story or watch a news report of some athlete somewhere who went off the rails and got into trouble.
Just remember that they don’t represent the whole group.